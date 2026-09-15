Growth Stalk Holdings Corp Is Now Cyphaira Corp.; Common Stock Now Trades on OTC Markets Under the Symbol “CYPA”

Enterprise decision intelligence company adopts the name of its methodology as it builds vertical software one industry at a time

Cyphaira Corp. (OTCID:CYPA), formerly Growth Stalk Holdings Corp (OTC:GSTK), announced that its corporate name change to Cyphaira Corp. is complete and that its common stock began trading on OTC Markets under the new symbol “CYPA” at the open of trading on September 10, 2026. The stock traded as “GSTK” through the close of trading on September 9, 2026. The CUSIP number of the common stock is unchanged.

The name and symbol change does not affect the company’s shares outstanding, the rights of shareholders, or the company’s reporting obligations. Shareholders are not required to take any action; brokerage accounts reflect the new name and symbol automatically as the change is processed by FINRA and DTC. Filings made before the change remain under the Growth Stalk Holdings Corp name.

Cyphaira is an enterprise decision intelligence company. It builds business decision-intelligence software one vertical at a time, using one methodology: Understand, Decide, Act, applied by operators who do the work. Its first product, SolvixLMS, is an operating system for regulated manufacturing environments: seven integrated suites designated production-ready by management, source-verified at 583,041 first-party source lines as of August 24, 2026. Additional verticals are in development. The Company has not yet recognized revenue from SolvixLMS.

The Company was originally organized around state-licensed cultivation and processing operations in Oklahoma. The Company is divesting the four subsidiaries that hold those operations to a newly formed entity. The Board of Directors has approved the transaction and a definitive agreement has been prepared; closing is expected upon transfer of the applicable state licenses.

“Businesses don’t need more information. They need intelligence,” said Joseph Babiak, Chief Executive Officer. “Every system a company runs holds a piece of reality, and none of them understands the business. We build software that does, one industry at a time, with the people who do the work. The new name is the method.”

About Cyphaira Corp.

Cyphaira Corp. (OTCID:CYPA) is an enterprise decision intelligence company headquartered in Seminole, Oklahoma. It builds business decision-intelligence software one vertical at a time using its Understand, Decide, Act methodology, applied by operators who do the work. Its first product, SolvixLMS, is an operating system for regulated manufacturing environments. Cyphaira Corp. is the new corporate name of Growth Stalk Holdings Corp, an Oklahoma corporation.

Cyphaira Corp. is divesting the four subsidiaries that hold its legacy state-licensed cultivation and processing operations. The transaction has been approved by the Board of Directors and is expected to close upon transfer of the applicable state licenses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s business strategy, products in development, additional vertical applications, the divestiture of its legacy subsidiaries, and the Company’s intentions regarding a national-exchange listing. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” or similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in the Company’s disclosure statements filed with OTC Markets. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Contact

Investor relations: 833-289-4785 · info@cyphaira.com · cyphaira.com

SOURCE: Cyphaira Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire