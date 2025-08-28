Groundbreaking Human Weight Loss Study of a Natural Supplement Exceeds Statistical Significance

Six-month results reached 10.4% weight loss with little loss of lean mass

Tonum Health, a developer of science-backed natural supplements for cognitive performance, weight loss, and metabolic health, today announced results from its open-label six-month human clinical study of Motus, the company’s flagship weight loss supplement. The study demonstrated clinically significant weight loss in overweight and obese adults without requiring caloric restriction or exercise. Conducted in the United States across 100 participants (ages 25-68, BMI ≥25), Motus achieved an average total body weight loss of 5.7% at 12 weeks. Among the 40 participants who continued into the 24-week extension phase, average total weight loss rose to 10.4%, with 87% of that loss coming from fat rather than lean mass.

Tonum Health’s Motus natural weight loss supplement study participant before and after six months of use.

“This human study validates what we’ve seen in extensive pre-clinical models-that Motus promotes sustainable fat loss while preserving muscle mass – without caloric restrictions or exercise requirements,” said Lance Converse, CEO of Tonum Health. “For consumers and clinicians alike, this represents a meaningful breakthrough: a natural, research-backed weight loss product that comes without the cost, muscle loss, or safety concerns.”

Participants were grouped post hoc into behavioral categories based on diet and exercise habits. Results showed a clear dose-response relationship, with greater lifestyle adherence amplifying the supplement’s effects:

Category 1: 14.83% weight loss (healthy diet + regular exercise 4+ times per week)

Category 2: 10.02% weight loss (average diet + exercise 2-3 times per week)

Category 3: 8.92% weight loss (average diet + no exercise)

Category 4: 7.69% weight loss (poor diet + no exercise)

Importantly, no serious adverse events were reported.

“These findings are significant because they demonstrate that Motus works in real-world conditions, not just in tightly controlled lab settings,” said Nicholas Moore, PhD, Chief Scientific Advisor at Tonum Health. “By aligning with people’s natural lifestyles, Motus has the potential to fill a major gap in weight management-providing an effective, safe, and accessible option for the millions seeking alternatives to injectable drugs.”

This study builds on Tonum Health’s prior pre-clinical research, including findings being presented at Obesity Week 2025, which shows Motus enhances fat oxidation and energy expenditure independent of food intake reduction.

# # #

About Tonum Health

Founded in 2018, Tonum Health, a division of Prostasis, develops natural supplements rooted in rigorous scientific research to help promote weight loss, metabolic balance, and healthy cognitive performance and resilience. With a team of pharmaceutical researchers and wellness experts, Tonum is reshaping the way individuals take control of their long-term health – naturally. Learn more at www.tonum.com.

Media Contact:

Leigh Fazzina

Tonum Health

610-316-4126

leigh@tonum.com

SOURCE: Tonum Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire