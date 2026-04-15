Ground-Based Geophysical Survey to Start Following Completion of Line Preparation

ZEB Nickel Corp. (TSXV:ZBNI) (OTCQB:ZBNIF) (“Zeb” or the “Company”)

Zeb Nickel Corp is pleased to announce that line preparation has been completed across both priority survey areas for the planned ground-based geophysical programme at the Zeb Nickel Project.

The ground-based gravity survey is scheduled to commence tomorrow (15 April 2026), with the frequency-domain electromagnetic (FDEM) survey expected to commence shortly thereafter. The programme forms part of the next phase of exploration aimed at enhancing the resolution of the previously completed airborne geophysical surveys.

The airborne programme successfully identified several compelling coincident gravity-magnetic-electromagnetic anomalies interpreted to be associated with a magmatic conduit system linking the Uitloop ultramafic bodies. The higher-resolution ground-based surveys are expected to refine these anomalies, improve target definition, and better constrain the geometry of conductive bodies potentially associated with semi-massive nickel sulphide mineralisation.

The results of the gravity and FDEM surveys will support prioritisation of drill targets and maximise the effectiveness of the Company’s upcoming drilling campaign.

Figure 1: Map showing the ground-based geophysical survey areas, including the adjacent Ivanplats Mining Right and mine shaft. The gravity survey along the planned lines commenced on 15 April 2026.

CEO James Nieuwenhuys commented:

“We are very pleased to have completed line preparation across both survey areas and to now be commencing the ground-based geophysical programme. While the airborne programme successfully identified several compelling targets, the higher-resolution ground surveys will allow us to sharpen our focus on the most prospective semi-massive nickel sulphide targets. This work is designed to maximise the effectiveness of our upcoming drilling campaign. We are very excited about the progress being made and look forward to the coming weeks and months as the surveys advance. We will continue to provide shareholders with regular updates as results become available.”

About the Company and Project

Zeb Nickel Corp is focused on exploring for and developing world-class mineral deposits, with a focus on metals that are critical in the production of rechargeable batteries, such as nickel, graphite, lithium, cobalt, manganese, copper and aluminum. The Company is currently focused on developing its flagship Zeb Nickel Project, located in Limpopo, South Africa. The Zeb Nickel Project is a developing Class 1 nickel sulfide project strategically located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

James Nieuwenhuys

Chief Executive Officer and Director,

Zeb Nickel Corp.

Email: info@zebnickel.com

Company Website: www.zebnickel.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: interpretations of geophysical data, the potential extension and connectivity of ultramafic bodies, the existence and extent of a feeder or plumbing system, the significance of magnetic and gravity anomalies, statements regarding the potential for massive Ni-Cu-PGE sulphide mineralisation, the planned re-processing and interpretation of geophysical data, the intention to delineate drill targets in Zone 2 and Zone 3, the objective of declaring a higher-grade maiden NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource, and the broader development strategy of the Zeb Project.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions believed by management to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to: the accuracy of the Company’s interpretation of geophysical and geological data, the availability of financing on reasonable terms, the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals in a timely manner, the results of planned exploration activities, and assumptions regarding market conditions and commodity prices.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in commodity prices, the outcome of current and future exploration and drilling programs, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the ability to secure financing and maintain access to capital markets, delays or inability to obtain necessary permits, approvals or licences, political and regulatory risks, environmental risks, and other risks related to mineral exploration and development.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Zeb Nickel Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire