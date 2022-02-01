GridRival Launches Motorsports Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) Platform

The world’s only multi-series fantasy motorsports gaming platform is now offering Daily Fantasy contests based on Formula 1 and MotoGP in the USA

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GridRival, the sports betting startup dedicated to motorsports, has launched its highly anticipated Daily Fantasy Sports offering for users across 23 states in the USA.

GridRival, a fantasy motorsports app that currently offers games based upon Formula 1 and MotoGP series, has developed a user base of over 200,000 motorsports fans in the past year, thanks to its combination of engaging fantasy league gameplay, detailed performance data, in-depth research tools and native social functionality.

Now, in addition to playing season-long leagues, the fastest-growing fantasy league game for race fans is offering real-money contests based on global race series, including Formula 1 and MotoGP. Contests based on other series, including NASCAR, are already in development and set to be rolled out in timely succession.

“Motorsports remains a hugely undervalued betting commodity, whose fans have, until now, not been effectively served by traditional operators,” says Ross Fruin, GridRival CEO and Co-Founder. “We are launching at the intersection of the rise of US sports betting, and the inexorable growth of motorsports.

“GridRival has already proven itself capable of targeting and engaging the motorsports fan base at scale with an authentic, richly-featured app, and the appetite for a motorsports-specific betting platform is clear, so we are thrilled to have launched our DFS offering.”

GridRival’s research of its users showed that 78% of its respondents who already participate in sports betting would prefer to use a motorsports-specific platform, as opposed to the offerings from major operators. Meanwhile, 32% of users who have never bet on motorsports before said they would be likely to try it with GridRival’s DFS launch.

“GridRival has been built from the ground up with proprietary tech, including our own wallet and player account management solutions, scoring engines, and game management platform that allow more control over the product experience we can deliver to our users,” says Jeff Shinrock, GridRival Co-Founder and CTO. GridRival has harvested and harnessed their knowledge of motorsports fans to build a meaningful product, which routinely laps the tired offerings that have traditionally blighted betting activity on this hugely popular sport.

“GridRival has been built by racing fans, for racing fans—and it’s a point of pride that we have been so well received by the motorsports community. With DFS, we’re providing what we believe is the first step in activating this very large audience towards a level of excitement with real money games.”

The GridRival app, which first launched in 2021, features real-money salary cap daily fantasy contests, where users select drivers and constructors. Decisions are aided by the in-depth historical race performance data upon which GridRival has built its reputation, and an in-game chat system, where players can interact within the app, boosting digital dwell-time and fan engagement.

GridRival is available to download now for free on iOS and Android.

Click here to download image assets.

About GridRival

GridRival is the only fantasy sports platform dedicated exclusively to motorsports. Originally founded in 2019 by motorsports enthusiasts Ross Fruin and Jeff Shinrock, GridRival combines fantasy gaming products with detailed research tools, engaging social functionality and unrivaled race data for several racing series. Now featuring real-money daily fantasy contests, GridRIval is a one-stop-shop for fantasy motorsport fans. To sign up for the GridRival app, available for free on iOS and Android devices, please go to GridRival.com.

Contacts

Ryan Bailey | [email protected] | +39 388 9007284