Grid Metals Reports Final Assays from its 2025 Drill Program at Falcon West Including 20.45% Cs20 over 3.3m; Announces Participation at PDAC

Grid Metals Corp. (TSXV:GRDM)(OTCQB:MSMGF) (“Grid” or the “Company”) is pleased to report the final drill results from its Phase 1 cesium-focused drill program at the 100% owned Falcon West cesium property (the “Property”). Drilling at the Lucy South cesium target has outlined a highly fractionated lithium/cesium/tantalum enriched (“LCT”) pegmatite with the cesium largely contained in pollucite and lithium largely contained in coarse grained spodumene.

Drilling Highlights

The best cesium intercept drilled at the Property to date was returned in hole LU25-51 of 3.35 m grading 20.45% Cs 2 O including 2.35 m with 28.4% Cs 2 O. Other highlights from the current batch of reported holes are shown in Table 1.

Cesium is concentrated in pollucite-bearing subzones within a Cs- + Li-enriched core zone of the Lucy South LCT pegmatite. The core zone has been extensively drilled across an area of ~120m x 40-50m in which the average vertical depth to the top of the zone ranges from 15-25 metres.

The Lucy South core zone remains open in multiple directions. There are indications that the overall extent of the host LCT pegmatite could be larger than the immediate detailed drilling area based on magnetic survey data, historical drill hole information and bedrock and vegetation geochemical survey results.

The pollucite mineralization shows variable lateral connectivity but is most continuous in a flat-lying part of the up-dip, near-surface portion of the Lucy South pegmatite.

The Company is currently attempting to expand the known cesium mineralization in the immediate target area with a Phase 2 drill program that commenced in late January 2026. It expects to commence work on an initial cesium resource estimate for Lucy South immediately following receipt of all assays from the Phase 2 program.

A total of 28 holes are reported in this release such that all 67 holes (3,035 metres) have now been reported from the Phase 1 cesium-focused drill program at Lucy South. Significant results include both cesium-rich and lithium-rich intersections hosted by the highly fractionated core zone of the host Lucy South pegmatite. All of the reported drillholes in the program have intercepted Lucy South at no greater than 50m vertical depth. The majority of cesium intercepts have occurred at a down hole depth of less than 30 meters.

In late January, the Company commenced a Phase 2 program at Lucy South that will include approximately an additional 60 drill holes focused on remaining gaps around the currently defined Cs-rich portion of the pegmatite.

Figure 1: Map of Lucy South target area with interpreted pierce points into the top of the flat-lying Lucy South LCT pegmatite projected to surface for holes LU25-40 to LU25-67 and previous holes completed in this area. Background image is based on a recent government LIDAR survey.

Table 1: Selected Length-Weighted Cesium Interval Assays from Drill Holes LU25-40 to LU25-67, Lucy South Phase 1 Drilling Program. See Appendix 1 for complete results and Appendix 2 for hole locations. Note the true thickness for each interval reported is estimated to represent between 80% and 100% of the reported interval lengths.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cs 2 O (%) Li 2 O (%) Rb 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) LU25-43 23.35 24.25 0.90 3.26 1.51 0.23 290 LU25-50 18.90 24.20 5.30 2.78 0.83 0.53 230 inc. 19.50 22.00 2.50 5.73 1.12 0.53 287 LU25-51 22.00 31.10 9.10 7.71 1.15 0.40 74.7 inc. 24.05 27.40 3.35 20.45 0.38 0.72 – with 24.05 26.40 2.35 28.39 0.49 0.95 – LU25-52 23.20 25.20 2.00 4.14 0.85 1.43 133 inc. 24.50 25.20 0.70 9.58 1.81 0.36 203 LU25-59 23.60 30.35 6.75 2.00 2.57 0.23 361 inc. 27.00 29.00 2.00 6.36 2.71 0.18 956 with 28.55 29.00 0.45 16.46 0.41 0.49 35.6 LU25-66 22.80 24.00 1.20 2.94 1.07 0.75 20.0 LU25-67 26.70 31.10 4.40 1.68 0.96 0.14 61.1 Inc. 29.35 31.10 1.75 2.76 0.72 0.23 12.7

Cesium Results

Drill hole logging, quantitative mineralogical analyses and whole-rock geochemical data confirm that pollucite is the dominant cesium-bearing mineral in the Cs-rich portion of the Lucy South LCT pegmatite. Pollucite is present in abundances ranging from <1% to >80% over true thicknesses of <0.1 metres to ~4 metres. It is typically concentrated in one to three discrete intervals within a several metre-thick, quartz-, pollucite- and spodumene-rich core zone in the Lucy South pegmatite. The Company has submitted a number of samples with low, medium and high cesium grades for additional, quantitative mineralogical analysis to better characterize the distribution of pollucite in the pegmatite. Pollucite has historically been the mineral of choice for cesium extraction given its high cesium content, which is typically ~32% Cs 2 O.

Lithium Results

A majority of the drillholes completed during the program intersected one or more <1 metre- to several metre-thick sections containing coarse grained spodumene that typically have average Li 2 O grades in the range 1 – 3% and locally reaching 6% (Appendix 1). The spodumene-rich intervals are commonly intercalated with pollucite-rich sections in the core zone of the Lucy South pegmatite. The observed mineralogical zonation is indicative of a highly-fractionated LCT pegmatite system.

Lucy South Overview

The Lucy South pegmatite is a highly fractionated, rare-metal enriched LCT pegmatite. These types of pegmatites, featuring percentage level grades of both cesium (associated with pollucite) and lithium (associated with spodumene) are extremely rare, globally. Global cesium production historically has occurred from only three LCT pegmatite bodies.

The minimum strike length of the Cs-rich portion of the Lucy South pegmatite is 120 metres and the average width ranges from several metres to ~50 metres. The Cs-rich area remains open in multiple directions.

The pollucite mineralization is interpreted to have formed during the last stages of crystallization of the host Lucy South pegmatite, post-dating the spodumene-rich mineralization and forming discrete pockets of Cs-rich pegmatite within the core zone.

A Phase 2 drill program targeting the most obvious remaining gaps in the immediate vicinity of the currently drill-defined Cs-rich portion of the Lucy South pegmatite commenced in late January and is expected to include ~3,000 metres of drilling. The program will also include some larger step-out holes to help better understand the mineralogy, geometry and size potential of the Lucy LCT pegmatites.

The Lucy South LCT pegmatite has an uncertain relationship to the Lucy North LCT pegmatite (Figure 2). Both pegmatites host spodumene and pollucite mineralization associated with a Li-Cs-enriched core zone averaging 5 metres in true thickness and encompassed by finer-grained wall zones. Both pegmatites have an easterly strike and dip gently to moderately to the southeast. Current drilling data suggest both may be part of the same highly-fractionated LCT pegmatite system, either as discrete sub-parallel sheets or as a structurally disrupted single pegmatite intrusion. On a similar note, an outcropping area of similar LCT pegmatite occurs ~1 km to the west of the Lucy pegmatite at the Artdon occurrence. There is no drilling between the two areas, which are connected by a strong magnetic low anomaly that underlies both the Lucy South and Lucy North pegmatites.

The scarcity of near-term supply makes defining a resource in a stable western jurisdiction like Canada a unique opportunity. Grid expects to complete enough drilling by the end of the Phase 2 program to support an initial cesium resource estimate that it hopes to announce near the start of the third quarter of this year.

Figure 2: Map of Current Drill-Defined Extent of the Lucy LCT Pegmatite(s). Wireframes based on both the average Cs 2 O grade and on LCT pegmatite intersections are shown in red and pink, respectively. The LCT pegmatite has the potential to extend along strike to both the east and west, downdip to the southeast, and downplunge to the south.

Figure 3: Drill hole LU25-51 showing core zone of pegmatite (in white) surrounded by host rock. Core grades of 3.35 m with 20.45% Cs 2 O (from 22.0 m) including 2.35 m with 28.4% Cs 2 O.

About Cesium and the Cesium Market

Cesium is defined as a critical metal by both Canada and the U.S. It has growing uses in high technology and important industrial applications. There is currently believed to be a significant shortage of cesium feedstock globally.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

The Company’s ongoing exploration program at the Falcon West lithium property is being supervised by Dave Peck, P.Geo. Grid Metals applies best practice quality assurance and quality control (“QAQC”) protocols on all of its exploration programs. For the current program, all core was logged and sampled at the Company’s core facility located on its Makwa nickel property. Generally, 1.0 metre sample lengths were used. Samples were bagged and tagged and then transported by secure carrier to the Activation Laboratories facility in Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analysis for lithium, cesium, rubidium, tantalum and selected major and trace element abundances using a sodium peroxide fusion total digestion method followed by ICP-OES and ICP-MS analysis. The Company is using two rare metal certified reference materials (“CRMs”) and an analytical blank for the program to monitor analytical accuracy and check for cross contamination between samples. The blank and CRM results for the reported intervals were determined to fall within the accepted range of deviation from the certified values. A check assay program using a similar sodium peroxide fusion digestion method has recently been initiated with check samples being analyzed at AGAT laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Dr. Dave Peck, P.Geo., the Company’s Vice President, Exploration, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

About Grid Metals Corp.

Grid Metals provides a focused cesium opportunity at its 100%-owned Falcon West cesium project with upside optionality at its other mineral projects in southeastern Manitoba:

The Falcon West Property (Li-Cs) is located 110 km east of Winnipeg along the Trans-Canada highway and contains highly anomalous cesium and lithium values in LCT pegmatite including the Lucy South pegmatite dyke, the focus of Grid’s current exploration efforts. The Makwa Property (Ni-Cu-PGM-Co), which is subject to an Option and Joint Venture Agreement with Teck Resources Limited (“Teck”). Teck can earn up to a 70% interest in Makwa by incurring a total of CAD$17.3 million, comprising project expenditures (CAD$15.7 million) and cash payments or equity participation (CAD$1.6 million) with Grid. Makwa is located on the south arm of the Bird River Greenstone Belt. The Mayville Property (Cu-Ni) is located on the north arm of the Bird River Greenstone Belt. The property is owned subject to a minority interest. The project contains a NI 43-101 compliant open pit resource of 32 million tonnes grading 0.61% CuEq. The Donner Property (Li-Cs) is adjacent to the Mayville Property, and Grid owns 75% of the project. The project contains a NI 43-101 compliant resource of 6.8 million tonnes grading 1.39% Li 2 O.

All of the Company’s southeastern Manitoba projects are located on the ancestral lands of the Sagkeeng First Nation with whom the Company maintains an Exploration Agreement.

Appendix 1: Drilling results for holes LU25-40 to LU25-67, Lucy South Phase 1 drill program. Collar coordinates are based on the NAD 83 datum and the UTM Zone 15N projection.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cs 2 O (%) Li 2 O (%) Rb 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) LU25-41 25.00 31.35 6.35 0.19 2.49 0.22 145 inc. 25.90 29.73 3.83 0.23 3.62 0.05 105 with 29.40 29.53 0.13 4.57 3.34 0.17 78 LU25-42 23.90 30.85 6.95 0.21 2.18 0.13 127 inc. 25.05 28.95 3.90 0.05 3.14 0.03 136 with 27.50 28.95 1.45 0.07 4.70 0.02 185 and 29.60 30.85 1.25 0.95 0.95 0.39 70 LU25-43 22.35 28.00 5.65 0.59 0.72 0.34 187 inc. 23.35 24.25 0.90 3.26 1.51 0.23 290 LU25-44 21.10 25.00 3.90 0.10 0.91 0.29 166 LU25-45 26.00 27.20 1.20 1.36 0.64 0.68 29.2 LU25-46 No significant assays LU25-47 19.90 23.80 3.90 0.19 0.48 0.35 118 inc. 22.25 22.90 0.65 0.76 0.58 0.62 10.0 LU25-48 15.00 23.00 8.00 0.07 0.69 0.37 136 LU25-49 19.00 31.70 12.70 0.16 0.59 0.31 253 inc. 20.10 20.50 0.40 2.42 1.80 0.23 130 with 29.70 31.70 2.00 0.13 0.93 0.43 765 and 31.70 32.70 1.00 1.53 0.96 1.12 5.0 LU25-50 18.90 24.20 5.30 2.78 0.83 0.53 230 inc. 19.50 22.00 2.50 5.73 1.12 0.53 287 LU25-51 22.00 31.10 9.10 7.71 1.15 0.40 74.7 inc. 24.05 27.40 3.35 20.45 0.38 0.72 – with 24.05 26.40 2.35 28.39 0.49 0.95 – and 27.40 29.40 2.00 0.40 3.82 0.02 43.0 LU25-52 20.45 32.10 11.65 0.92 0.62 0.62 63.6 inc. 23.20 25.20 2.00 4.14 0.85 1.43 133 and 24.50 25.20 0.70 9.58 1.81 0.36 203 LU25-53 28.20 38.50 10.30 0.14 1.21 0.21 368 inc. 31.45 36.50 5.05 0.10 2.08 0.25 688 and 32.60 33.60 1.00 0.09 3.60 0.01 2726 LU25-54 6.40 7.40 1.00 1.02 0.34 0.46 82.0 and 25.35 27.20 1.85 0.18 0.22 1.21 4.4 and 30.60 33.05 2.45 0.04 1.80 0.03 55.1 LU25-55 28.30 30.90 2.60 0.20 0.31 1.25 34 and 33.90 35.70 1.80 0.11 3.93 0.08 1141 LU25-56 40.00 47.00 7.00 0.12 0.72 0.47 361 inc. 41.00 43.20 2.20 0.16 1.23 0.63 285 LU25-57 32.85 47.00 14.15 0.18 1.78 0.49 646 inc. 33.25 35.50 2.25 0.21 0.07 1.86 24.4 and inc. 35.50 36.00 0.50 1.45 3.75 0.35 90.0 and inc. 35.50 42.85 7.35 0.17 2.96 0.05 1111 LU25-58 30.55 43.75 13.20 0.11 0.58 0.37 264 inc. 42.60 43.75 1.15 0.06 0.73 0.19 1559 LU25-59 23.60 30.35 6.75 2.00 2.57 0.23 361 inc. 24.20 28.55 4.35 1.28 3.54 0.05 464 and inc. 27.00 29.00 2.00 6.36 2.71 0.18 956 with 28.55 29.00 0.45 16.46 0.41 0.49 35.6 LU25-61 35.20 37.15 1.95 0.15 0.90 0.65 222 LU25-62 37.05 37.55 0.50 0.19 1.00 0.51 150 LU25-63 25.58 33.80 8.22 0.04 0.34 0.06 25.9 inc. 25.58 26.20 0.62 0.13 3.42 0.16 79.7 and 29.63 29.74 0.11 0.76 0.33 0.62 – LU25-64 27.40 28.20 0.80 0.23 0.77 0.57 85.6 LU25-65 21.15 21.85 0.70 1.21 0.76 0.77 – and 22.00 28.20 6.20 0.20 3.35 0.23 255 inc. 22.00 26.40 4.40 0.21 4.17 0.07 234 and inc. 25.00 26.00 1.00 0.71 3.12 0.12 132 LU25-66 21.90 28.30 6.40 0.76 2.80 0.28 105 inc. 22.80 24.00 1.20 2.94 1.07 0.75 20.0 and inc. 25.00 27.75 2.75 0.29 3.84 0.09 153 LU25-67 25.70 34.00 8.30 0.98 1.37 0.29 95.5 inc. 26.70 31.10 4.40 1.68 0.96 0.14 61.1 with 29.35 31.10 1.75 2.76 0.72 0.23 12.7



Appendix 2: Drill hole specifications. Collar coordinates are based on the NAD 83 datum and the UTM Zone 15N projection.

Drill Hole Number Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) LU25-40 321673 5502668 328 51.00 175 -45 LU25-41 321673 5502668 328 42.00 198 -64 LU25-42 321673 5502668 328 42.00 220 -60 LU25-43 321673 5502668 328 42.00 265 -62 LU25-44 321673 5502668 328 42.00 300 -55 LU25-45 321664 5502689 328 36.00 110 -66 LU25-46 321664 5502689 328 30.00 360 -90 LU25-47 321664 5502689 328 30.00 270 -70 LU25-48 321664 5502689 328 42.00 55 -60 LU25-49 321663 5502689 328 51.00 170 -55 LU25-50 321676 5502676 327 42.00 40 -70 LU25-51 321684 5502677 328 42.00 360 -90 LU25-52 321684 5502677 328 42.00 255 -68 LU25-53 321684 5502677 328 42.00 100 -75 LU25-54 321684 5502667 328 42.00 35 -75 LU25-55 321680 5502657 329 42.00 58 -78 LU25-56 321680 5502657 329 51.00 58 -62 LU25-57 321671 5502642 329 51.00 60 -62 LU25-58 321671 5502642 329 51.00 100 -72 LU25-59 321671 5502642 329 42.00 180 -80 LU25-60 321667 5502630 331 58.00 290 -80 LU25-61 321667 5502630 331 51.00 292 -58 LU25-62 321667 5502630 331 51.00 296 -68 LU25-63 321667 5502630 331 51.00 320 -72 LU25-64 321667 5502630 331 51.00 336 -82 LU25-65 321634 5502630 334 42.00 180 -78 LU25-66 321634 5502630 334 42.00 30 -76 LU25-67 321634 5502630 334 45.00 30 -60

