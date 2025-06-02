Grid Metals Corp. To Participate in THE Mining Investment Event; Engages Leading Cesium Industry Expert

Grid Metals Corp. (TSXV:GRDM)(OTCQB:MSMGF) (“Grid” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its participation at THE Mining Investment Event (“THE Event”) taking place June 3-5, 2025, at the Quebec Convention Centre, Quebec City, Canada. THE Event hosts over 100 participating mining companies, is invitation only, and is independently sponsored by the Government of Quebec and financial and mining communities at large.

The Company looks forward to meeting shareholders, industry partners, and other stakeholders at the conference. In particular, Grid is showcasing its active mining exploration projects in Manitoba which include the Makwa Ni-Cu Property which is subject to an Option and Joint Venture Agreement funded by Teck Resources Limited and its Falcon West Property where the Company is focused on exploration for cesium. The Company has submitted drill permits for both projects.

Appointment of Cesium Advisory Expert

Grid is pleased to announce the appointment of Austin Devaney of Li7 Charged as a cesium advisory expert to Grid. Mr. Devaney has extensive experience in the cesium industry having led the cesium business of global leader Albemarle, and prior to that, managed sales to industrial users of cesium.

Mr. Devaney will provide support for Grid’s cesium efforts at Falcon West, provide market intelligence and help Grid assess the fairness of any pricing proposals received for cesium ore, concentrates or other products generated at the project.

Manitoba Wildfire Update

The Company would like to update the market on the impact of the wildfires in the Lac du Bonnet/Bird River area in southeastern Manitoba. The wildfires have affected many residents and businesses in the area, including Grid Metals. There is currently no public access to the Company’s Makwa, Mayville and Donner properties as the fire danger remains a significant factor. The roads to the area remain closed due to the fire danger. The Company would like to thank the tireless efforts of emergency personnel and fire crews for their efforts to contain the fires and preserve infrastructure in the area.

For more information about the Company, please see the Company website at www.gridmetalscorp.com or contact:

Robin Dunbar – President, CEO & Director Telephone: 416-955-4773 Email: rd@gridmetalscorp.com

Brandon Smith – Chief Development Officer – bsmith@gridmetalscorp.com

David Black – Investor Relations Email: info@gridmetalscorp.com

About Grid Metals Corp.

Grid Metals is focused on exploration and development in southeastern Manitoba with four key projects in the Bird River area.

The Makwa Property (Ni-Cu-PGM-Co), which is subject to an Option and Joint Venture Agreement with Teck Resources Limited (“Teck”). Teck can earn up to a 70% interest in Makwa by incurring a total of CAD$17.3 million, comprising project expenditures (CAD$15.7 million) and cash payments or equity participation (CAD$1.6 million) with Grid. Makwa is located on the south arm of the Bird River Greenstone Belt. The Mayville Property (Cu-Ni) is located on the north arm of the Bird River Greenstone Belt. The property is owned subject to a minority interest. The Donner Property (Li-Cs) is adjacent to the Mayville Property, and Grid owns 75% of the project. Grid announced a cesium purchase agreement with Tanco on February 18, 2025. The Falcon West Property (Li-Cs) is located 110 km east of Winnipeg along the Trans-Canada highway and contains highly anomalous cesium values in a number of historical drill holes including 2.2 m at 15.0% Cs 2 O and 3.2 m at 4.6% Cs 2 O.

All of the Company’s southeastern Manitoba projects are located on the ancestral lands of the Sagkeeng First Nation with whom the Company maintains an Exploration Agreement.

