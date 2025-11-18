Greg Laurie’s Historic Harvest Crusade at Utah Valley University Draws Thousands, Honors Charlie Kirk

The one-night event, called “Hope for America,” aimed to bring hope to a community shocked by Charlie Kirk’s assassination

Thousands gathered at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center for an unforgettable evening of worship, inspiration and community during the latest Harvest Crusade hosted by Pastor Greg Laurie. The one-night event, themed “Hope for America,” featured powerful performances from award-winning Christian artists Chris Tomlin and Phil Wickham.

Pastor Greg Laurie

Greg Laurie stands behind the pulpit at the Harvest Crusade: Hope for America at Utah Valley University

Originally planned for 2027, the Harvest Crusade was hastened by the tragic Sept. 10 assassination of Charlie Kirk on the campus of Utah Valley University. “When we heard of Charlie Kirk’s assassination,” Laurie said, “we immediately reached out to pastors in Utah to ask how we could support them. They said, ‘Come sooner. Our community is hurting.'”

The Harvest Crusade brought together attendees from across the region, as well as 1000 volunteers, with 67 churches in surrounding areas serving as remote overflow sites. In addition, hundreds of media partners streamed the event nationally, including over 600 radio stations.

The evening opened with a moving tribute video honoring the life and legacy of Charlie Kirk, setting the tone for a night centered on hope and bold faith.

“Despite this tragedy, God has done amazing things around our nation and people are asking questions. . . . It was like a wakeup call,” Laurie said. “This is your moment tonight. This is your wakeup call tonight. Don’t let it slip by.”

The event concluded with an invitation for attendees to make a personal commitment to faith as artist Phil Wickham sang “Oh Come to the Altar.” By the end of the evening, over 2,100 people had made professions of faith in person and online.

“I was there at UVU on [Sept. 10] and witnessed the murder,” said one attendee. “Seeing the UCCU arena filled with people who were hungry to heal was amazing. The altar call broke me with joyful tears… Healed and peaceful are two words I now identify with.”

Event Highlights:

Venue Attendance: 7,800

Livestream Views: 210,000

Professions of Faith: 2,100+

Participating churches: 67

“Our one-night event at UVU in Utah was an astounding success! The people were so open, worshipful, and responsive to the gospel. Many came to Christ,” Laurie said.

The Harvest Crusade at Utah Valley University marks another milestone in Pastor Greg Laurie’s over-35-year ministry of large-scale evangelistic events. Harvest Crusades are large-scale evangelistic events with a worldwide history spanning the United States, Canada, New Zealand and Australia. Since 1990, more than six million people have attended Harvest Crusades in person, in addition to the millions more that have participated online. Cumulatively, more than 600,000 individuals have made professions of faith through the Harvest Crusades.

Greg Laurie is the founder of the Harvest Crusades and senior pastor of Harvest Church, with campuses located in California and Hawaii. He is a renowned evangelist, bestselling author and inspiration for the 2023 “Jesus Revolution” film. He leads annual Harvest Crusades, large-scale evangelistic events that share the gospel with thousands in stadiums worldwide.

