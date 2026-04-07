Greene Concepts Partners with Startup Success Lab to Support Walmart Growth and Retail Execution

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water™, today announced an operational partnership with Startup Success Lab, a retail execution and analytics firm focused on helping consumer brands strengthen performance with Walmart and Sam’s Club.

The agreement is designed to support Greene Concepts’ continued growth within Walmart by strengthening the operating discipline, reporting cadence, and retail execution needed to support a growing national account.

Startup Success Lab, founded by Matt Drake, is a retail execution and analytics firm focused on helping consumer brands grow more effectively with Walmart and Sam’s Club. The firm works with brands to improve performance visibility, merchant-facing communication, replenishment coordination, and operational follow-through so growth is supported by stronger execution, not just broader distribution.

Through this partnership, Startup Success Lab will work with Greene Concepts to strengthen key areas of retail execution, including:

Retail reporting and performance visibility

Merchant-facing communication and business updates

Replenishment and inventory coordination

Supplier readiness and operational follow-through

Internal process standardization across retail execution

These efforts are intended to improve visibility, coordination, and execution consistency across Greene Concepts’ Walmart business while helping build a stronger operating foundation for future growth.

Matt Drake, Founder of Startup Success Lab, states, “Growth with Walmart requires more than getting on the shelf. It requires clear reporting, consistent communication, disciplined follow-through, and strong visibility into what is happening across the business. Our role is to help Greene Concepts build that execution muscle so the team is better positioned to support current distribution, improve day-to-day performance, and grow with greater discipline over time.”

Lenny Greene, President and CEO of Greene Concepts, Inc., notes, “As we continue expanding within Walmart, strengthening our operational infrastructure is a critical priority. Startup Success Lab brings a focused expertise in retail execution that aligns with our commitment to disciplined growth. This partnership supports our efforts to improve internal alignment, enhance retailer-facing performance, and maximize the value of our existing retail relationships.”

The Company views operational execution as a foundational component of scalable retail growth and continues to prioritize system alignment, performance visibility, and execution consistency as distribution expands.

This agreement complements Greene Concepts’ broader strategy of advancing manufacturing efficiency, strengthening logistics coordination, and maintaining a disciplined, data-driven approach to retail expansion within the premium bottled water category.

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About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, Be Water™, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion,North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company’s business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts Inc.

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