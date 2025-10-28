Greene Concepts Highlights OTC Fiscal 2025 Disclosure Statement: National Retail Expansion, Financial Progress, and Enhanced Disclosure Compliance

Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling and beverage facility in Marion, North Carolina, today announced key highlights from its Fiscal Year 2025 Annual Report (August 1, 2024 – July 31, 2025), marking a year of continued national expansion, financial growth, and strengthened operations for its flagship Be Water™ brand.

Retail Expansion and Strategic Growth

During Fiscal 2025, Greene Concepts expanded Be Water six-pack distribution beyond the Southeast into Walmart distribution centers across Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, and New Mexico, increasing brand accessibility to millions of new consumers nationwide. The Company continues to collaborate with Anderson Merchandisers to optimize in-store placement, inventory management, and product performance.

The Company also broadened its white-label and gallon-size production capabilities for retailers such as Walmart and Camping World, and began manufacturing for a well-known spring water brand across the Eastern U.S.

Financial Growth and Strength

Greene Concepts reported total assets of $5.6 million and a 13% year-over-year revenue increase. The Company also eliminated all convertible notes, removing $313,995.68 in toxic debt and preventing potential dilution of approximately 6.28 billion shares, further solidifying its financial foundation, and enhancing shareholder value.

Digital Expansion and Technology Partnerships

In 2025, Greene Concepts expanded its online presence by joining Temu, one of America’s fastest-growing e-commerce platforms with over 100 million users. This partnership enhances digital reach and provides a cost-effective way to engage new consumers.

The Company also joined Keychain, an AI-driven CPG manufacturing network connecting 30,000 manufacturers and 20,000 brands, improving operational efficiency, and expanding Greene Concepts’ national exposure for co-packing and bottling services.

Marketing, Community, and Operations Progress

The Company strengthened Be Water’s visibility through national media exposure, community partnerships, and facility enhancements. Notable highlights include televised appearances on New to the Street, recognition in Grand View Research’s 2025 Bottled Water Market Report, and collaborations with the Aiguille Rock Climbing Center and Southeastern Climbers Coalition.

At its Marion, NC bottling plant, Greene Concepts completed key upgrades-including enhanced security, lighting, insulation, conveyor improvements, and staff-wide HACCP and SQF compliance training-while completing a large-scale refill station to serve both domestic and international clients.

Commitment to Transparency and Investor Confidence

The Company’s Fiscal 2025 Annual Report (year ending July 31, 2025) is now available on the OTC Markets INKW Disclosure Page: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/INKW/disclosure.

This filing underscores Greene Concepts’ ongoing commitment to transparency, accountability, and full OTCID financial compliance. By maintaining consistent corporate disclosure and streamlined reporting, the Company enhances investor confidence, marketplace credibility, and visibility among both retail and institutional investors.

CEO Statement

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, Inc., commented:

“Fiscal 2025 marks one of our strongest years to date. We expanded Be Water’s national reach, strengthened our operations, and enhanced financial stability,” stated Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, Inc. “The filing of our annual report reaffirms our commitment to transparency, growth, and long-term value creation for our shareholders.”

Mr. Greene added, “We remain deeply committed to transparency and alignment with our business goals in everything we do. By maintaining a consistent trail of responsible disclosure and performance, we strengthen investor confidence and open doors to new opportunities, greater sales, and sustained growth in the marketplace.”

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, Be Water™, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

