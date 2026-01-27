Greene Concepts Eyes New Revenue Streams From McDowell County Mineral Assets

Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water™, today announced that, following its November 4, 2025 news release highlighting the surge in gold and silver prices, the Company is now evaluating additional revenue opportunities tied to the mineral-rich geology surrounding Marion, North Carolina, and McDowell County.

The region hosts a wide variety of documented mineral deposits, including gold, copper, zinc, manganese, feldspar, quartz, and rare earth elements (REEs), along with active and historic mines such as Lucky Strike and Thermal City Gold Mines. According to public geological data, McDowell County contains more than 20 recorded mining sites, several of which list gold and REEs among their primary commodities (See: TheDiggings.com).

Greene Concepts views its proximity to this mineral belt as a strategic advantage and intends to assess opportunities for royalty, lease or joint venture participation involving local mineral resources such as gold, REEs, and industrial materials like quartz and dimension stone.

Regional Mineral Highlights

Gold – Historic and active deposits across McDowell County; gold found in both placer and quartz vein formations.

Rare Earth Elements (REEs) – Documented occurrences in pegmatite formations throughout the region.

Copper, Zinc, and Manganese – Confirmed base metals linked to local vein systems.

Quartz, Feldspar, and Dimension Stone – Industrial minerals used in glass, ceramics, and construction, with rising market demand.

Tourism & Heritage Mining – Sites like Lucky Strike contribute to local jobs and tourism revenue.

“While our core focus remains bottled water and brand development, the mineral-rich land around our Marion facility offers exciting diversification potential,” said Lenny Greene, President & CEO of Greene Concepts. “We aim to explore these opportunities carefully, adding long-term value for shareholders while continuing to honor our Be Water brand mission.”

Greene continued, “Our exploration of local mineral assets represents another avenue to strengthen long-term shareholder value. By identifying potential royalties, lease income or joint ventures tied to McDowell County’s resources, we can enhance our overall growth strategy while maintaining financial discipline and transparency.”

Forward-Looking Outlook

Exploration and evaluation are preliminary, and no assurance can be given that mineral occurrences will lead to commercially viable reserves. Greene Concepts will continue due diligence and provide updates as results develop.

