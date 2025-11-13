Greene Concepts Expands Be Water(TM) Portfolio with New Sustainable Tetra Pak(R) Carton Packaging

Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water™, announces the expansion of its product line with two new sustainable packaging formats – Tetra Prisma and Tetra Top – both in 16.9-ounce sizes.

The addition of these eco-friendly packages broadens Greene Concepts’ reach across new channels, including hotels, resorts, and cruise lines, many of which are moving away from plastic bottles. With Tetra Pak® cartons made primarily from renewable materials, Be Water now meets growing sustainability demands while maintaining its premium, naturally sourced identity.

Expanding Reach Through Sustainable Innovation

Developed by Tetra Pak®, both packaging formats blend environmental responsibility with consumer convenience.

Tetra Prisma features an ergonomic, octagonal design made from over 85% renewable materials such as FSC-certified paperboard and plant-based polymers. Its aseptic structure preserves freshness without refrigeration.

Tetra Top combines a paper-based carton body with a re-closable plastic cap, offering the feel of a bottle with the sustainability of a carton-ideal for chilled water and hospitality venues.

These lightweight, recyclable packages significantly reduce plastic use while protecting Be Water’s naturally mineralized taste from the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Positioned for Hospitality and Global Growth

The Tetra Pak® introduction enables Greene Concepts to expand into new market segments including hospitality, cruise, airline, and eco-focused retail partners seeking sustainable beverage options.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, Inc., stated:

“The introduction of Tetra Pak packaging is a major advancement for Be Water and our partners who value sustainability and innovation. We’re aligning with global hospitality brands moving toward environmentally responsible beverage choices.”

Mr. Greene added:

“This expansion allows us to meet our customers wherever they are-delivering the same pure Be Water experience in packaging that supports a cleaner, greener future.”

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, Be Water™, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company’s business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

