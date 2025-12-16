Greene Concepts Earns Keychain Preferred Partner Status, Expanding Access to 20,000+ CPG Brands

Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water™, is pleased to announce that it has been elevated to Preferred Partner status on the Keychain platform, placing the Company among a select group of highly vetted, top-performing manufacturers within Keychain’s national CPG network. This recognition follows the September 25, 2025 announcement of the Greene Concepts-Keychain partnership and reflects the strength, reliability, and scalability of the Company’s 60,000-square-foot Marion, NC bottling facility.

As a Keychain Preferred Partner, Greene Concepts now receives enhanced visibility to over 20,000 brands and retailers, along with priority placement for matching to high-value projects and private-label opportunities. This status is designed to help Keychain brands quickly identify trustworthy, capability-rich manufacturing partners-particularly those seeking artesian spring water production, bottling, labeling, and packaging solutions sourced from North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains.

Keychain has also invited Greene Concepts to highlight this partnership on the Company’s official webpage, further strengthening the Keychain partner network. The feature appears in the News/Blog section under the title “Keychain/Greene Concepts Consumer Packaged Goods Announcement.”

Preferred Partner Benefits Supporting Growth

• Premium Visibility & Qualified Leads: Greene Concepts is featured prominently within Keychain’s platform, improving access to new customers, including CPG brands seeking turnkey beverage production.

• AI-Driven Project Matching: Keychain’s technology aligns Greene Concepts’ capabilities with ideal partners, accelerating onboarding and driving new revenue opportunities.

• Streamlined Operations: KeychainOS supports faster communication, document sharing, and project execution-reducing bottlenecks and improving speed-to-production for both sides.

• Verified Quality & Reliability: Preferred Partner status is granted only after Keychain reviews certifications, facility standards, capacity, financial performance, and customer service strength.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, “Earning Keychain’s Preferred Partner designation elevates Greene Concepts within one of the most powerful manufacturing networks in the CPG industry. This recognition increases our visibility to thousands of brands and reinforces our readiness to support new private-label and white-label partnerships. It’s an important step forward in expanding revenues, maximizing capacity, and creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

Mr. Greene continues, “For companies across Keychain searching for a trusted artesian spring water partner, Greene Concepts offers a proven, fully integrated solution. Our natural Blue Ridge Mountain source, modern bottling facility, and consistent production standards make us a reliable choice for brands seeking quality, transparency, and scalability.”

Keychain is a national manufacturing and supply-chain platform that connects vetted CPG manufacturers with more than 20,000 brands and retailers seeking reliable production partners. The platform uses AI-driven matching, workflow tools, and real-time project management to streamline everything from initial introductions to full-scale production. See: www.keychain.com.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, Be Water™, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

