Greene Concepts Builds Investor Value Through Be Water’s National Growth and Appalachian Heritage

Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water™, celebrates its Appalachian origin and authentic mineral balance with its mantra “Elevate Your Hydration“.

Naturally Mineralized From the Blue Ridge

Sourced from deep artesian wells beneath North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains, Be Water is naturally filtered through layers of ancient bedrock, absorbing essential minerals that create its smooth taste and natural alkalinity. Nature – not machines – defines its purity and balance.

Premium Yet Accessible

Be Water bridges the gap between boutique luxury and everyday hydration, offering premium artesian quality at an attainable price. Its crisp taste, natural mineral content, and sustainable sourcing make it a trusted choice for consumers seeking authenticity and wellness.

Authentically American

Bottled in Marion, North Carolina, Be Water embodies American craftsmanship and environmental responsibility. Greene Concepts prioritizes sustainability, transparency, and community growth – ensuring each bottle supports both consumer well-being and local economic vitality.

Expanding Nationally

Available in 16.9-oz bottles, six-packs, 24-packs, and gallon sizes, Be Water is distributed through major retailers including Walmart and Camping World. As national expansion continues, Greene Concepts remains committed to quality, integrity, and sustainability.

“Be Water isn’t just bottled water – it’s a reflection of where it comes from,” said Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts. “Our water is born in the Blue Ridge Mountains and naturally mineralized through the earth’s own filtration process. That story of nature, purity, and balance defines who we are.

“Consumers want to know where their water comes from,” added Greene. “Ours comes from one of America’s most pristine mountain regions – untouched and naturally enriched. We encourage everyone to elevate and hydrate with Be Water.”

Follow Greene Concepts, Inc. on Social Media at: X – @GreeneConcepts , Facebook – @inkw2025, Instagram – Greene Concepts, Inc. and Be Water

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, Be Water™, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and the water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company’s business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts, Inc.

Related Documents:

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire