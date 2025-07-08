Greene Concepts’ BE WATER(TM) Returns as Official Hydration Sponsor for 2025 Summer Slam Bouldering Competition

Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC PINK:INKW), is thrilled to announce that its flagship artesian spring water brand, Be Water™ is once again serving as a main sponsor and the official hydration partner for the 2025 Summer Slam Bouldering Competition. The Summer Slam competition will take place in Longwood, Florida and will be hosted at the Aiguille Rock Climbing Center in collaboration with Sōshin.

Following last year’s inaugural sponsorship success where Be Water played a key role in supporting climbers at the 2024 event this year’s competition promises to be even bigger. The 2025 Summer Slam will feature a stronger sponsor lineup, a larger field of competitors and expanded prize offerings.

Highlights of the Summer Slam Bouldering Competition Include:

Back-to-back Sponsorship

Be Water made its competition debut as official sponsor in 2024 providing premium spring water to participating climbers and brands in Florida’s rapidly growing climbing scene. Greene Concepts is proud to build on that momentum with a continued partnership for 2025.

Expanded Reach & Engagement

The 2025 edition sees an uptick in both sponsor support and expected climber turnout, as the event continues to stand out in the Southeast climbing circuit. Additional brand partnerships including longtime collaborators Aiguille Climbing Center and Sōshin underscore the competition’s growing reputation.

Competition Details

Slated for July 19, 2025, at Aiguille’s flagship facility in central Florida, Summer Slam offers boulder problems across difficulty levels accompanied by cash prizes, vendor activations, raffles, and community networking opportunities.

“Following an awesome debut last year, Be Water is excited to once again fuel the Summer Slam athletes in 2025,” says Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts. “Our continued sponsorship alongside Aiguille and Sōshin underscores our commitment to supporting health, adventure, and community in the climbing world.”

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, Be Water™, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion,North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

