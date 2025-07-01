Greene Concepts’ Be Water(TM) Keeps Campers Hydrated Nationwide at Camping World, Serving Over 5 Million Customers

Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC PINK:INKW), the manufacturer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water™ is pleased to announce the continued growth and availability of Be Water™ at over 200 Camping World locations nationwide. This strategic retail partnership ensures that outdoor enthusiasts, road trippers, and campers across the country can stay hydrated this summer with clean, refreshing, Made in the USA artesian spring water.

Key Benefits of Be Water™:

Premium Artesian Spring Water – Naturally filtered through aquifers, rich in essential minerals like calcium, magnesium, and silica for a clean, crisp taste.

Made in the USA – Bottled in Greene Concepts’ 60,000 sq. ft. facility in Marion, North Carolina.

Hydration for Every Adventure – Ideal for RV trips, hiking, tailgating, and outdoor festivals.

Sustainably Sourced – Ethically drawn from a continuous spring water supply in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Multiple Size Options – Available in convenient six-pack and 24-pack configurations, making it easy for families and travelers to stock up before hitting the road.

“We’re thrilled to maintain Be Water’s™ strong presence within Camping World’s nationwide network just in time for the summer season,” said Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver premium hydration to active consumers who value wellness, nature, and American-made quality.”

“As temperatures rise, staying hydrated becomes essential to both health and enjoyment during outdoor activities,” Greene added. “Whether packed in an RV, chilled in a cooler, or shared around a campfire, Be Water™ provides reliable, mineral-rich hydration from trusted North Carolina springs.”

“Camping World’s continued support ensures customers have convenient access to a water brand that complements their wellness-focused, adventurous lifestyles and we are very thankful for their partnership,” Greene concluded. “With nationwide availability, Be Water™ is ready to support every journey, every mile of the way.”

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, Be Water™, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

