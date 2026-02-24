Greene Concepts Announces Major Be Water Expansion in Walmart Stores Across the Southeast

Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water™, today announced a major expansion of its distribution within Walmart throughout the Southeastern United States. Be Water will soon be available in a significantly larger number of Walmart stores in the region, supported by increased and more frequent purchase orders.

This rollout builds on consistent sales growth and strong retail performance in existing Walmart locations, where Be Water has established steady demand as a premium hydration option. The expanded store footprint and higher order cadence reflect Walmart’s ongoing confidence in the brand and reinforce Greene Concepts’ established position in major national retail channels.

Be Water is sourced from a pristine artesian aquifer in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, delivering clean, crisp, naturally balanced hydration that aligns with active, health-conscious lifestyles. Available in convenient formats, the brand continues to gain traction through reliable supply and quality.

“Our strengthened partnership with Walmart underscores the sustained appeal of Be Water in the marketplace,” said Lenny Greene, President and CEO of Greene Concepts, Inc. “The broader Southeastern presence, combined with rising purchase frequency, drives greater brand visibility and consistent retail momentum. This expansion solidifies our distribution strength in a key regional market and supports continued nationwide progress.”

The increased Walmart footprint is expected to:

Deepen market penetration across the Southeast

Sustain higher recurring order volumes

Bolster overall retail performance

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, Be Water™, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

