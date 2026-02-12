Greene Concepts Announces Local Retail Placement of Be Water at Switzerland Inn

Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water™, announced that Be Water is now being offered for sale at select retail locations at Switzerland Inn, a historic mountain resort located approximately 15 miles from the Company’s Marion, North Carolina bottling facility.

This local placement reflects Greene Concepts’ commitment to supporting nearby businesses and community-based consumption while maintaining efficient operations.

Initial Be Water orders have been received and placed across the property’s retail outlets, and early customer response has been positive as visitors enjoy a locally sourced water option during their stays.

The Switzerland Inn, a well-known destination along the scenic Blue Ridge Parkway, provides an ideal setting for introducing Be Water within a hospitality environment that values regional character, quality service, and guest experience.

“Partnering with a respected local property so close to our operations allows us to support neighboring businesses while operating efficiently,” said Lenny Greene, President and CEO of Greene Concepts, Inc. “This placement underscores our commitment to providing high-quality American artesian water while continuing to build strong regional relationships.”

Mr. Greene added, “We are grateful to the leadership team at Switzerland Inn for their trust and support of Be Water. Switzerland Inn is part of a broader hospitality portfolio of approximately 60 properties, and we view this initial placement as a potential model for future expansion as opportunities develop across that portfolio.”

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, Be Water™, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition.

