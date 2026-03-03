Greene Concepts Announces Be Water(TM) Six-Pack Availability on Amazon.com

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water™, announced today that its six-pack 16.9 fluid ounce bottles are now available for purchase on Amazon.com, expanding consumer access through one of the world’s largest e-commerce platforms.

The Amazon listing provides customers with convenient direct-to-door delivery of Be Water, supporting the Company’s continued execution of multi-channel distribution strategies that combine retail placement, e-commerce expansion, and direct-to-consumer accessibility.

Be Water™ availability on Amazon reflects the Company’s ongoing operational execution and alignment with evolving consumer purchasing habits, where online ordering and rapid delivery continue to play a growing role in beverage sales.

Key Benefits of Amazon Availability

Expanded Consumer Reach: Access to Amazon’s nationwide customer base increases brand visibility and purchase convenience.

Direct-to-Consumer Delivery: Customers can order Be Water six-packs online for home or office delivery.

Scalable Distribution Channel: E-commerce supports efficient scaling without geographic limitations.

Brand Visibility: Placement on a major marketplace increases search exposure and consumer awareness.

Support for Distribution Strategy: Amazon complements existing retail and partnership initiatives by providing an additional sales channel.

Be Water’s 16.9 fluid ounce six-pack format is designed to meet everyday hydration needs while reinforcing the brand’s positioning as an American artesian spring water sourced and bottled in Marion, North Carolina.

“Having Be Water on Amazon is an important step in broadening access to our product and meeting consumers where they already shop,” said Lenny Greene, President and CEO of Greene Concepts, Inc. “This strengthens our distribution footprint and supports our strategy of building steady, sustainable brand presence through both retail and e-commerce channels.”

Greene Concepts continues to focus on measurable execution initiatives designed to increase visibility, strengthen distribution, and support long-term brand development.

Follow Greene Concepts, Inc. on Social Media at: X – @GreeneConcepts, Facebook – @inkw2025, Instagram – Greene Concepts, Inc. and Be Water

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, Be Water™, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion,North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company’s business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire