Green Rain Energy Holdings (OTC: $GREH) and Driftwood Hospitality Partner to Deliver Advanced EV Charging Solutions Across Hotel Properties

Green Rain Energy Holdings (OTC PINK:GREH), through its subsidiary Green Rain Solar Inc., announces deployment of next-gen EV charging stations across select hotels operated by Driftwood Hospitality Management. This move underscores Green Rain Energy’s commitment to accelerating sustainable energy adoption, reducing carbon footprints, and providing travelers with reliable, high-speed charging solutions nationwide.

Driftwood Hospitality, one of the largest hotel management groups in America, has pinpointed multiple locations for immediate installation. This program requires zero out-of-pocket costs for hotel owners as Green Rain Energy will oversee installation, operations, and maintenance of the charging infrastructure, Green Rain has created a seamless solution for both property owners and guests.

With Green Rain Energy’s channel partner Chronicle Electric, the Company has launched long-term projects aimed at modernizing existing charging networks. This includes upgrading outdated and non-functioning Level 2 chargers for state-of-the-art Level 3 DC Fast Charging (DCFC) systems across all Driftwood hotel locations. These advanced chargers and cutting edge software will provide guests with a smooth, fast, and highly reliable charging experience.

“Our collaboration with Driftwood Hospitality and Chronicle Electric represents a powerful step forward in the EV charging landscape,” said Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of Green Rain Energy Holdings. “By delivering sustainable, solar-integrated DC fast charging where it’s needed most-high-traffic hotels in urban and resort destinations-we’re helping redefine how travelers think about mobility, convenience, and green energy.”

Initial target installations include:

Houston Marriott North

Park City Sheraton

Dallas/Rockwall Hilton

Tysons Corner Westin

Scottsdale Resort and Spa

With growing support from state and municipal incentive programs for EV infrastructure, Green Rain Energy Holdings is uniquely positioned to expand aggressively in high-demand markets. The company’s integrated approach of combining solar energy, fast charging hardware, and advanced tech ensures maximum efficiency and long-term sustainability.

About Green Rain Energy Holdings (OTC:GREH)

Green Rain Energy Holdings is a Wyoming-based company dedicated to advancing sustainable energy initiatives through its subsidiary Green Rain Solar Inc. By transforming rooftops into renewable energy assets and expanding EV charging networks nationwide, Green Rain Energy is driving the transition toward a cleaner, smarter energy future.

For more information, visit: https://greenrainenergy.com/

Investor Relations: https://greenrainenergy.com/investor-relations/

