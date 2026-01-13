Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. Provides Corporate Update

Company Highlights Record 2024 Revenue, Successful SOFLO Integration, and Strategic Growth Initiatives in 2025 as we enter 2026.

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTCID:GRLF), a leading distributor of premium handmade cigars, today announced a comprehensive corporate update highlighting the company’s transformational 2024 achievements and strategic initiatives in 2025.

2024: A Transformational Year

Fiscal year 2024 marked a pivotal transformation for Green Leaf Innovations, establishing the foundation for sustainable long-term growth. The company achieved record annual revenue driven by the successful September 2024 acquisition of SOFLO Wholesaler Group, Inc., which added significant revenue streams and expanded the company’s distribution capabilities to serve over 400 retail locations across the United States.

Key 2024-2025 accomplishments included:

Strategic Acquisition: Completed the acquisition of SOFLO Wholesaler Group, Inc., known for distributing the #1 rated cigars among the Top 30 in the industry, significantly expanding the company’s brand portfolio and market presence.

International Expansion: Established a strategic partnership with Le Cigaro FZ-LLC in Dubai and the UAE, securing distribution agreements with prestigious hospitality brands including The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts, W Hotel Abu Dhabi, and Abu Dhabi National Hotels.

Distribution Network Growth: Expanded distribution channels to serve over 400 retail locations including cigar lounges, smoke shops, convenience stores, vape shops, and duty-free outlets.

Brand Portfolio Enhancement: Integrated flagship brands MAL.CRI.AO, CUBANACAN, MEDEROS, and TABACALERA SERRANO, creating a comprehensive portfolio of premium handmade cigars.

2025 Strategic Growth Initiatives

Building on the strong foundation established in 2024, Green Leaf Innovations has outlined an aggressive growth strategy in 2025 focused on domestic expansion, operational efficiency, and shareholder value creation.

Retail Partnership Initiative: The Company set a goal to secure partnerships with 1,000 independent retail cigar shops across America doubling its current distribution footprint.

Capital Structure Optimization: The Company’s authorized common shares were reduced from Sixty Billion (60,000,000,000) shares to Fifty Million (50,000,000) shares while implementing a 2,500:1 reverse split, we dramatically reduce shareholder dilution risk and create a capital structure that attracts institutional capital. We are now positioned to compete for capital in markets previously inaccessible to us, while simultaneously protecting existing shareholders from the dilution concerns that plagued our previous structure.

Digital Transformation: The Company is advancing its e-commerce capabilities and digital infrastructure to capture the growing online premium cigar market and enhance direct-to-consumer engagement.

Management Commentary

Roberto Mederos, Chief Executive Officer of Green Leaf Innovations, commented, “2024-2025 were defining years for Green Leaf Innovations. The successful integration of SOFLO has transformed our company, adding significant revenue, expanding our distribution network, and strengthening our position as a leading player in the premium cigar market. Mederos continued, “As we enter 2026, we are executing on an aggressive but achievable growth strategy. Our focus on operational excellence and strategic growth has positioned us to capitalize on the continued expansion of the luxury cigar industry.”

Premium Cigar Industry Outlook

The global premium cigar market continues to demonstrate strong growth fundamentals, driven by increasing consumer preference for luxury products and the premiumization trend across consumer categories. Nicaragua remains a premier source for premium cigars, with the fertile valleys of Estelí, Jalapa and Condega and Ometepe producing some of the world’s most sought-after Handmade Cigars. Green Leaf Innovations’ vertically integrated operations and third-generation Cuban tobacco heritage position the company to capitalize on these favorable industry dynamics.

ABOUT GREEN LEAF INNOVATIONS, INC.

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. is a premier distributor and manufacturer of handmade premium cigars, including renowned brands such as CUBANACAN, MEDEROS, MAL.CRI.AO, TABACALERA SERRANO and others. With operations reaching distribution over 400 retail locations across the United States, Green Leaf Innovations is committed to delivering exceptional products to cigar enthusiasts while building shareholder value.

For more information, visit www.greenleafinnovation.com or follow @otcgrlf on X.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: market acceptance of the recapitalized share structure, competitive conditions in the premium cigar market, regulatory changes, capital availability, and general economic conditions. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

Email: info@greenleafinnovation.com

Contact: Ryan Medico

Phone: (800) 303-6268

Website: www.greenleafinnovation.com

SOURCE: Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire