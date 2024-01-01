Green Field Sound Brings Audio Solution Expertise to the Alliance for Open Media

WAKEFIELD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AOM–The Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) today announced that green field sound, a specialized audio strategy and technology consultancy, has joined the organization at the Promoter level. Green field sound brings nearly two decades of experience in sound strategy to AOMedia’s membership. The group will collaborate with AOMedia members in the Storage and Transport Formats Working Group (STFWG) to advance the Immersive Audio Model & Format (IAMF) specification.





Green field sound was founded to help emerging media organizations improve their digital audio supply chains, maintain quality, and create more engaging listening experiences. The group has extensive experience working with production, post-production, engineering and product teams to develop audio strategies that increase efficiency, generate revenue and help grow organizations.

“We’re thrilled to join AOMedia and look forward to contributing to the IAMF specification and the underlying open audio codec specifications in development,” said Scott Kramer, Founder and CEO, green field sound. “Green field sound is dedicated to ensuring that professionals in the content creation industry have the tools required to meet exacting standards and deliver the highest quality experience for the audience. Given the synergies in our missions, AOMedia membership was a natural next step for us, and we look forward to contributing to technology that improves the industry.”

IAMF is an audio container specification designed to revolutionize immersive audio experiences across a wide range of applications, including streaming, gaming, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and traditional broadcasting. IAMF enables creators and platforms to deliver high-quality, immersive audio with efficient encoding and flexible rendering, adaptable to various playback environments such as headphones, multi-speaker setups, and VR systems.

“Over the last decade, AOMedia’s membership has collaborated to advance video, imagery, and audio technologies for online media,” said Pierre-Anthony Lemieux, Executive Director, AOMedia. “It is our diverse and highly skilled members that drive these advances, and our ability to bring together representatives from large enterprises to small startups – and everything in between – has contributed to our success. We are pleased to welcome green field sound and their specialized audio expertise, and we look forward to working together to improve IAMF and deliver enhanced audio experiences for countless end users.”

About green field sound

Green field sound is an audio strategy and technology consultancy dedicated to elevating sound across the media landscape. With deep expertise in production, post-production, streaming distribution, and playback technologies, green field sound partners with studios, streaming platforms, content creators, and audio manufacturers to design, implement, and optimize workflows that improve efficiency and deliver quality listener experiences. Built on years of professional experience spanning creative sound production and engineering leadership, green field sound helps organizations unlock new opportunities in audio, from creation through consumption.

About the Alliance for Open Media

Launched in 2015, the Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) was formed to define and develop technologies to address marketplace demand for open standards for media compression and delivery. Board-level, Founding Members include Amazon, Apple, Cisco, Google, Huawei, Intel, Meta, Microsoft, Mozilla, Netflix, NVIDIA, Samsung Electronics and Tencent. AOMedia’s open-source, royalty-free video codec AV1 is a significant milestone in the ability to deliver a next-generation video format that is interoperable, open, optimized for internet delivery and scalable to any modern device at any bandwidth. Visit www.aomedia.org or follow AOMedia on LinkedIn.

