Green Bridge Metals Can Help Secure U.S. Production of Critical Mineral Titanium

Green Bridge Metals Corporation (CSE:GRBM)(OTCQB:GBMCF)(FWB:J48, WKN:A3EW4S) (“Green Bridge” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce it is developing exploration and metallurgical programs to further understand the critical mineral potential of the South Contact District properties associated with Minnesota’s Duluth Complex. These properties contain potential critical mineral resources including titanium, copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum group elements, and vanadium, as well as iron. The Company has dedicated initial time and resources during Q1 2026 at their Titac South (titanium, copper, and vanadium) project which will advance this property toward being a viable domestic resource of the contained critical minerals. Identifying new domestic sources of critical metals is essential to reduce U.S. dependency on foreign sources for commodities vital for U.S. national security and economic success.

Here are several key reasons to explore for titanium in Minnesota’s Duluth Complex:

The Duluth Complex contains over a dozen titanium prospects that contain some of the highest grade igneous-type ilmenite and titanomagnetite titanium mineralization in North America (Figure 1)1,2; Titanium prospects in the Duluth Complex collectively appear to be underexplored; Duluth Complex titanium mineralization occurs in an area with infrastructure, a highly educated workforce, established exploration and mining rules, and access to extensive historical exploration records and diamond drill core; Pilot-scale hydrometallurgical studies on a Duluth Complex titanium deposit (i.e., Longnose deposit) suggest that titanium and iron products can be produced from these resources with relatively inert waste products possible1,2; Copper-nickel-platinum group element mineralization has been identified with the titanium prospects and requires further research (See News Release dated February 21, 2025 available on SEDAR+); and Successful development of Minnesota’s titanium resources will require future exploration, characterization, metallurgical studies, economic analysis, and obtaining the required regulatory permits and the social license to operate in the state.

David Suda, President and CEO, stated: “For more than 140 years, Minnesota has produced mineral resources vital for the economy and national security of the United States. As a nascent, multi-resource mineral district, the Duluth Complex has the potential to significantly impact U.S. reliance on foreign sources for several critical minerals. This includes titanium, which has found greater and more diverse uses as industrial, medical, energy and defense technologies evolve. Exploration associated with Green Bridge Metals South Contact Zone, adjacent to the Mesabi Range, the United States’ largest iron ore mining district, reduces many risks associated with exploration and development in remote, undeveloped areas, including operation, financial/economic, legal/political/social, health/safety, and environmental. The early 2026 exploration program gives Green Bridge a fresh opportunity to understand the total value of Titac, explore technologies that optimize the resource to produce high-value products while also minimizing waste and environmental impacts, and perform in a manner consistent with Minnesota’s rigorous mining laws and strong environmental and social values.”

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by George Hudak, Ph.D., P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and is an independent consultant to The Company.

Figure 1. Geological map of the Southern basal contact of the Duluth Complex with known titanium dioxide (yellow polygons) and copper-nickel (red polygons) occurrences shown and labeled.

Further, the Company announces a correction to the number of finder warrants (the “Finder Warrants“) disclosed in its February 3, 2026, news release titled “Green Bridge Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of C$4 Million” (the “Initial News Release“). The Initial News Release incorrectly stated that 855,833 Finder Warrants were granted in connection with the Offering (as defined in the Initial News Release). The correct figure is that 955,833 Finder Warrants were granted in connection with the Offering. The correction described in this press release does not change any other information reported in the Initial News Release.

Green Bridge Metals Corporation is a Canadian based exploration company focused on acquiring critical mineral rich assets and advancing exploration projects along the South Contact District of the Duluth Complex, north of Duluth, Minnesota. The Company is focused on copper, nickel and titanium systems in a stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction with existing infrastructure and a skilled workforce.

