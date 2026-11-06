Graybar Makes $100,000 Donation to Junior Achievement of Greater St. Louis

Three-Year Sponsorship of JA Trades Supports the Next Generation of Skilled Trades Professionals

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, industrial, automation and connectivity products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, today announced that it has made a $100,000 donation to Junior Achievement of Greater St. Louis, renewing its sponsorship of the JA Trades Mobile Experience for three years.

Graybar first became a sponsor of JA Trades in 2024 with a $100,000 contribution that helped launch the program. This latest donation extends Graybar’s support and reinforces the company’s commitment to workforce development, career exploration and the future of the skilled trades.

“Graybar has been a valued Junior Achievement supporter for many years through volunteerism, leadership and financial support,” said Lori Jacob, president and CEO of Junior Achievement of Greater St. Louis. “The company’s continued commitment to JA Trades will help us reach even more students and families with meaningful experiences that showcase the opportunities available in the skilled trades.”

Designed for middle and high school students, JA Trades is a more than 9,000-square-foot learning experience that travels to rural communities throughout Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. Through hands-on exhibits, augmented reality, virtual reality and interactive activities, students explore high-demand career opportunities in electrical work, welding, carpentry, heavy equipment operation, virtual design and construction, supply chain management and other skilled trades.

“As a company that serves customers across the construction industry, Graybar understands the importance of building a strong pipeline of skilled workers,” said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, chairman, president and CEO of Graybar. “By renewing our support of JA Trades, we are helping students discover rewarding career opportunities that play an essential role in building and maintaining our communities. We are proud to continue our relationship with Junior Achievement and support its efforts to inspire the workforce of tomorrow.”

Investing in the next generation is a priority for Graybar. In addition to supporting educational programs through industry trade organizations, the company offers its own scholarship program for students entering the construction trades. Each year, the Graybar Construction Trades Scholarship provides eligible students with financial support for a community college, apprenticeship program or a technical/trade/vocational school program focused on the construction trades. Students can apply for the Graybar Construction Trades Scholarship from January 11 – April 15, 2027.

About Graybar

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, industrial, automation and connectivity products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of 355 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network, automate and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

Media Contact:

Tim Sommer

(314) 578-7672

timothy.sommer@graybar.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/graybar-makes-100-000-donation-to-junior-achievement-of-greater-st-louis-302932133.html

SOURCE Graybar