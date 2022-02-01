Grand Hyatt Celebrates Its Spanish Debut With Opening of Grand Hyatt La Manga Club Golf & Spa

The iconic 192-room resort owned by Grupo Inversor Hesperia becomes the first Grand Hyatt along the Mediterranean coastline to offer the brand’s elevated travel experience in this exclusive golf destination

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the opening of Grand Hyatt La Manga Club Golf & Spa – the first Grand Hyatt hotel to open in Spain and the fourth operating under the luxury brand in Europe.





To capitalize on the hotel’s prime position within the prestigious La Manga Club Resort in Murcia, southeast Spain, the property has undergone extensive refurbishment.

Explaining the strategic significance of the opening, Javier Águila, group president EAME, Hyatt, said, “Scaling our luxury, lifestyle and leisure portfolio is central to Hyatt’s plan to grow our brand presence across Europe. We are grateful for our continued collaboration with Grupo Inversor Hesperia, in making Grand Hyatt La Manga Club Golf & Spa a striking example of the Grand Hyatt brand delivering on its promise of celebrating the iconic in both the small details and magnificent moments.”

The CEO of Grupo Inversor Hesperia, Jordi Ferrer, highlights, “The arrival of the Grand Hyatt brand in Spain via La Manga Club is undoubtedly an important step for our company and for the Spanish tourism sector as a whole. We are convinced that with this new hotel, distinguished by the exclusiveness of its services and location, we are going to offer unique experiences to our clients and generate new value for the Murcia Region.” Taking inspiration from the area’s striking Mediterranean architecture, Moorish influences and natural beauty, the property worked with Room 1804, an international design firm, to deliver a sense of place through sophisticated design that encourages guests to truly unwind in this luxurious retreat.

Mediterranean-inspired Guestrooms

The 192 elegantly appointed guestrooms, including seven signature suites, showcase the hotel’s idyllic location overlooking the rolling hills of Calblanque natural park and the Mediterranean Sea. Each guestroom exudes luxury, elegance and sophistication featuring the latest amenities, colors inspired by the surrounding nature and spa-inspired marble bathrooms.

Recreation and Wellness

At the heart of the hotel transformation is the new 18,298-square-foot (1,700-square-meter) world-class wellness center, which ensures guests have every opportunity to disconnect and relax while taking full advantage of their peaceful surroundings. The Arabian-inspired Alma’ Spa provides a calming space for guests to unwind, and – with ‘alma’ meaning water in Arabic and soul in Spanish – water is a key influence throughout the spa. From luxurious treatments and beauty therapies using high-end Natura Bissé skincare products across six treatment rooms, to a hydrotherapy pool and multi-sensory circuit in the 4736-square-foot (440 square meter) spa, the space promises to revitalize both body and mind. The facilities also include an adult-only infinity pool with views across the golf course towards the coast, plus an outdoor family pool and fitness center.

True to its name, the new Grand Hyatt La Manga Club Golf & Spa is also home to three of the best 18-hole golf courses in Europe. Its Golf Academy and Practice Center appeal to amateur and professional players alike who are keen to perfect their game and enjoy the pursuit in an impressive setting.

Given its extensive world-class sports facilities, the hotel is also a haven for a variety of activities for outdoor enthusiasts. The on-site facilities include a newly refurbished The Racquets Center with 28 tennis and seven flood-lit paddle courts, some of the best cricket facilities in southern Europe – including two artificial pitches, five artificial net lanes and a fielding practice area. The professional La Manga Club Football Center also features eight natural grass FIFA-sized pitches and a 750-capacity stadium that make it the ideal official training ground for FC Cartagena.

Culinary

The Grand Hyatt brand prides itself on delivering iconic local dishes elevated to world-class gastronomic standards, and the resort showcases home-grown as well as international flavors across 11 distinctive dining destinations. From the rustic charm of an Italian trattoria to the authentic flavors of an izakaya sushi bar, and from the best of Southeast Asian cuisine to the sophisticated fine-dining and breath-taking beachfront setting of La Cala restaurant, the renewed culinary offerings allow guests to travel the world while enjoying high-quality local ingredients.

Grand Gatherings

For grand gatherings with up to 400 guests, the hotel offers eight flexible meeting rooms across a 13,863-square-foot (1,288-square-meter) event space, combining state-of-the-art audio-visual equipment with stunning backdrops and unparalleled service support. The space includes an elegant 4,305-square-foot (400-square-meter) Grand Ballroom, which is as perfectly suited to weddings as corporate retreats and can also be divided into four independent breakout rooms.

“Every Grand Hyatt hotel is carefully designed as a destination within a destination and the newly opened Grand Hyatt La Manga Club Golf & Spa sets the bar high when it comes to delivering a luxury travel experience with an abundance of options for our discerning guests,’” said Ángel Holgado, general manager at Grand Hyatt La Manga Club Golf & Spa. “We’re very proud of our new property, and confident that its meticulous balance of inventive cuisine, elevated service, world-class facilities and holistic pampering will prove a winning combination for anyone seeking out the ultimate place to escape to along this spectacular stretch of Mediterranean coastline.”

For further information visit www.grandhyattlamangaclubgolfandspa.com.

