GRAMMY Museum® Selects Students and Announces Gracie Abrams, G Flip, Moore Kismet, Paul Klein From Lany, and Lizzy Mcalpine as Guest Artists for 2023 GRAMMY Camp®

Program Will Be In-Person and Held at USC’s Ronald Tutor Campus Center

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The GRAMMY Museum® announced today that 86 talented high school students from 71 U.S. cities across 22 states have been selected as participants in the 19th annual GRAMMY Camp® program. Gracie Abrams, G Flip, Moore Kismet, Paul Klein from LANY, and Lizzy McAlpine will be this year’s guest artists; they will discuss their career paths and help students prepare for the music industry. The signature music industry camp for U.S. high school students will be held from Sun, July 16 to Sat, July 22 at USC’s Ronald Tutor Campus Center.

“GRAMMY Camp embodies the GRAMMY Museum’s mission and education initiatives,” said Michael Sticka, President/CEO of the GRAMMY Museum. “We’re thrilled that with the support of the Hot Topic Foundation, Camp has extended to seven days this year, allowing high school students interested in a career in music more time and immersion to study with leading industry professionals and artists, resulting in a genuine learning experience about life in the music industry.”

This GRAMMY In The Schools® program is presented by the GRAMMY Museum and Hot Topic Foundation. Additional program support is provided by BeatHeadz, Chuck Lorre Family Foundation, Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation, First Horizon Bank, Ford Motor Company Fund, Natalie Cole Foundation, Pacific Bridge Arts Foundation, and the Recording Academy®.

GRAMMY Camp will focus on all aspects of commercial music and provide instruction by industry professionals in an immersive and creative environment. The program features eight music career tracks: Audio Engineering, Electronic Music Production, Music Business, Music Journalism, Songwriting, Vocal Performance, Video Production, and Instrumental Performance. All tracks culminate in virtual media projects, recordings and/or performances.

Applications for GRAMMY Camp 2024 will be available online in September at www.grammycamp.com.

2023 GRAMMY Camp Selectees and Tracks (In Alpha Order by First Name)

Alexandra Brookes Playa del Rey, Calif. Music Business Alexandra Perez Sugar Land, Texas Music Journalism Anne Chen Richmond, Texas Music Business Anya Williams Tampa, Fla. Music Journalism Asha Patel Calabasas, Calif. Vocal Performance Audrey Dupuis Flushing, Mich. Songwriting Ava Cashman West Hartford, Conn. Music Business Ava Freeland Los Angeles Songwriting Avery Gross Calabasas, Calif. Instrument – Keyboard Bella Marciano Forest, Va. Songwriting Ben Brannock San Juan Capistrano, Calif. Instrument – Bass Benjamin Corburn Culver City, Calif. Audio Engineering Brandon Goldman Alhambra, Calif. Instrument – Drums Caroline Floyd Memphis, Tenn. Music Business Carter Campos Glendale, Calif. Electronic Music Production Channing LauEngler Baltimore, Md. Audio Engineering Charlee Hines Compton, Calif. Music Business Christina Chetram Southwest Ranches, Fla. Music Business Daniela Guzman Miami, Fla. Electronic Music Production Dasha Genkin New York Music Business Dexter Griffin Oakland, Calif. Electronic Music Production Diego Brown Inglewood, Calif. Electronic Music Production Diya Kodgire Houston, Texas Music Business Dylan Wels Irvington, N.Y. Electronic Music Production Edward Ko Diamond Bar, Calif. Instrument – Bass Ella Gibson Rochester, Ill. Songwriting Ellie Ramos Alamo, Calif. Songwriting Esther Cho Fullerton, Calif. Music Journalism Evan Wazac Fairfax, Iowa Instrument – Keyboard Harrison Le Tampa, Fla. Audio Engineering Helena Munoz Winnetka, Calif. Music Business Henry Aufmann San Diego, Calif. Instrument – Trumpet Ian Shaw Madison, Wisc. Songwriting Ilan Carter Miami, Fla. Electronic Music Production Ixil Tambito Hawthorne, Calif. Video Production Jack Fowler Memphis, Tenn. Music Business Jai Arieh Atlanta, Ga. Instrument – Bass Jaiden Meltzer Northampton, Mass. Songwriting Jane Cook Nashville, Tenn. Vocal Performance Jason Takao Honolulu, Hawaii Songwriting Javier Bennett Wilmington, Del. Electronic Music Production Jayden Holmes Miami Beach, Fla. Audio Engineering Joseph DellaValla Jackson, N.H. Instrument – Drums Josh Irvin West Orange, N.J. Audio Engineering Joshua Lee Ardsley, N.Y. Music Journalism Kai Dekleermaeker Encinitas, Calif. Video Production Kai Wesener Fremont, Calif. Audio Engineering Kathan Kalaver Houston Instrument – Guitar Kieler Avery Bonita, Calif. Vocal Performance Kimberley Tucker Culver City, Calif. Music Business Lauren Sun Rye Brook, N.Y. Songwriting Leo Millot Redondo Beach, Calif. Audio Engineering Luke Chua Short Hills, N.J. Audio Engineering Mady Lubavin Newport Coast, Calif. Music Business Mariae Broome Willoughby Hills, Ohio Vocal Performance Mason Baughman Alhambra, Calif. Audio Engineering Mateo Fernandez Miami, Fla. Music Business Max Young Atlanta, Ga. Electronic Music Production Mayah Board Santa Clarita, Calif. Video Production Mia Ivener Valley Glen, Calif. Music Business Michael Turner Birmingham, Ala. Instrument – Drums Mikaela Guzman Miami, Fla. Electronic Music Production Moa Ball Inglewood, Calif. Electronic Music Production Nate Simon San Francisco, Calif. Electronic Music Production Neil Nayyar Elk Grove, Calif. Instrument – Guitar Nicholas Yiakoumatos San Gabriel, Calif. Songwriting Noah Schlondorff Bexley, Ohio Songwriting Nora Connor Keller, Texas Songwriting Olivia Wang La Canada Flintridge, Calif. Electronic Music Production Parker Freiermuth Austin Electronic Music Production Paul Trajanovich Santa Monica, Calif. Electronic Music Production Pedro Garcia Huntington Park, Calif. Video Production Peyton Price Austin Music Journalism Ryann Barnes Atherton, Calif. Vocal Performance Sarah Al Mazrouei San Diego, Calif. Music Business Savannah Blandino Torrance, Calif. Songwriting Serena Griffin Oakland, Calif. Music Journalism Siena Urquiza Glendale, Calif. Music Journalism Sofia Bella Erskine Upland, Calif. Vocal Performance Stevie Lee King Wilsonville, Ore. Instrument – Guitar Sydney Thomas Dallas, Texas Vocal Performance Sumita Bhattacharyya Coppell, Texas Vocal Performance Tallulah Kappel New Orleans, La. Songwriting Walter Burkley Los Angeles Music Business Will Ellis Memphis, Tenn. Instrument – Guitar Zoe Bertsch Lodi, Calif. Music Business

The GRAMMY Museum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating and exploring music from yesterday and today to inspire the music of tomorrow through exhibits, education, grants, preservation initiatives, and public programming. Paying tribute to our collective musical heritage, the Museum values and celebrates the dynamic connection in people’s diverse backgrounds and music’s many genres, telling stories that inspire us, and creative expression that leads change in our industry.

For more information, visit www.grammymuseum.org, “like” the GRAMMY Museum on Facebook, and follow @GRAMMYMuseum on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Since making her debut with “Mean It” in October 2019, Gracie Abrams has emerged as one of the most compelling songwriters of her generation, earning the admiration of such likeminded artists as Lorde, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo. A consummate songwriter who names Joni Mitchell as her most formative influence, she penned her first song at age eight, then went on to amass a devoted following on the strength of her emotionally intimate lyrics and DIY sensibilities. As her profile rose, Abrams was named an artist to watch by tastemaker outlets like Pigeons & Planes, Fader, and i-D, in addition to being crowned one of seven breakout female musicians by Vogue UK. With the arrival of her debut project minor in summer 2020, she received glowing reviews from the likes of NME, who praised her “painfully honest tales of heartbreak draped in delicate melodies that carry much more intrigue than the usual run-of-the-mill singer-songwriter.” Executive-produced by Blake Slatkin — and also made with leading producers like Joel Little and benny blanco — the seven-song effort features her beloved singles “21,” “I miss you, I’m sorry,” and “Long Sleeves.” In 2021, Abrams returned with This Is What It Feels Like, a 12-track project exploring such complex emotions as self-betrayal, insecurity, and failed attempts at connection. Soon after completing her sold-out North American headline tour for This Is What It Feels Like, she set to work on her long-awaited debut album Good Riddance. Released in February, and produced by Aaron Dessner of The National, Good Riddance finds Abrams opening up about a recent period of intense transformation, bringing even more honesty and depth to her lyrical storytelling. Praising Good Riddance as “one of 2023’s best debuts,” Rolling Stone stated that the album “shows a serious command of autobiographical songwriting” and hailed Abrams as “one of pop’s buzziest young artists.” Upon its release Abrams set out on a sold-out North American headline tour and is currently supporting Taylor Swift on select dates for her blockbuster Eras Tour.

G Flip is becoming the role model they never had growing up. A near-lifelong musician who took up drumming at just nine-years-old, the rising superstar makes the kind of high-powered rock/pop music that could only come from the heart and mind of a drummer. As shown on their debut smash single “About You”—a 2018 release named a Best New Track by Pitchfork, with Rolling Stone soon hailing G Flip as an “Artist You Need To Know”—the Australian singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist matches their potent musicianship with equal parts sonic originality and fantastically outspoken point-of-view (an element informed by their experience as a queer, non-binary artist). Born in Melbourne, the L.A.-based phenomenon now ushers in a bold new era with their latest single “Be Your Man” and more new music on the way.

On “Be Your Man”, G Flip presents a heart-on-sleeve love song about defying society’s narrow-minded expectations of what a relationship should look like. G Flip reveals their deep-rooted instinct for rhythm and its potential to impact the listener on a purely visceral level—an element honed through years of playing in garage bands, in addition to writing and self-producing their own material in their bedroom studio. G Flip’s nonstop hustle eventually led to the breakout success of “About You,” along with critical triumphs such as making their widely acclaimed debut at SXSW. With their debut album About Us released in 2019, they moved to L.A. in 2021 and soon set to work on new music. Now gearing up for their first-ever U.S. headline tour, G Flip hopes that their one-of-a-kind sound and sensibilities might ultimately set off a shock wave of inspiration, empowering people everywhere to embrace their truth with absolute abandon.

The alias Moore Kismet (meaning “more than fate”) is a representation of 18-year-old musician Omar Davis that expresses their continual creative journey. Moore Kismet has garnered support from some of the biggest media platforms in the world. Constantly leading the charge, they were included in Billboard’s “21 Under 21” list three years in a row (2020-2022) and were named the youngest artist to ever perform at both Lollapalooza and EDC Las Vegas in 2021. Moore Kismet excels as a multidisciplinary creative with a focus on visual arts, filmmaking and graphic design. Moore Kismet’s unique production style and stage presence is anything but predictable, which has set them apart from the crowd. Releasing their debut album UNIVERSE this past June, the world of Moore Kismet exploded.

LANY have quietly cracked the mainstream on their own terms as one of the most ubiquitous, unpredictable, and undeniable alternative rock bands of this era. Tallying billions of streams, selling out legendary arenas, and earning widespread critical acclaim, the platinum-certified Los Angeles group consistently deliver rafter-reaching anthems anchored by airtight songcraft and the outsized personality of enigmatic frontman and songwriter Paul Jason Klein.Thus far, they’ve earned four gold singles—“Malibu Nights,” “Super Far,” “I Quit Drinking” [with Kelsea Ballerini], and “Mean It” [with Lauv]—in addition to scoring platinum status with “ILYSB.” Nominated for “Best Pop Tour” by Pollstar, their energetic, entrancing, and ever-evolving live show continues to captivate fans on multiple continents as a huge draw worldwide. LANY’s 2021/2022 World notably Tour touched down in 17 countries highlighted by sellouts everywhere. They’ve also collaborated with artists such as Julia Michaels in addition to inciting the applause of everyone from GQ and WWD to Rolling Stone and Interview Magazine who went as far as to cite their breakout Malibu Nights as “the quintessential 2018 heartbreak album.” At the same time, Paul has unassumingly asserted himself as a modern style icon with features from Harper’s Bazaar, Nylon, and Who What Wear. Marni creative director Francesco Risso even referred to Paul as a “muse,” and the brand has outfitted him on tour and for various events.

Born outside Philadelphia, Lizzy McAlpine originally gained recognition when she began to share original songs and covers on Soundcloud and YouTube. In 2020, Lizzy released her debut album, Give Me A Minute, chronicling the beginning and end of a romantic relationship. Lizzy’s second studio album five seconds flat (2022), which includes singles “all my ghosts,” “erase me (feat. Jacob Collier)” as well as “ceilings,” which debuted at No. 75 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and continues to see week over week growth with nearly 235 million streams and counting. Lizzy has performed on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “Ellen” and for NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concert. Most recently, Lizzy completed “The End of The Movie” tour, a run of headline dates across the U.S. which sold out immediately. Deemed “a great storyteller” by NPR Music, more from the acclaimed artist is imminent.

