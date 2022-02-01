Gopuff Unveils Powered by Gopuff, a New Platform Enabling Brands to Fulfill Instant Delivery From Their eCommerce Websites

Powered by Gopuff debuts with more than 20 leading CPG partners leveraging the platform to launch new products, amplify key brand moments and drive incremental sales

With Powered by Gopuff, brands can leverage their marketing channels to drive instant product sales, all within a closed-loop measurement solution

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gopuff, the world’s leading Instant Commerce platform, today announced the launch of Powered by Gopuff, a logistics and technology platform that enables brands to offer affordable delivery from their owned and operated online stores in as fast as 15 minutes.









“We’ve spent the last ten years building and scaling our own hyper-local logistics network and operations to consistently meet customer demands for fast, affordable, and reliable delivery,” said Daniel Folkman, SVP of Business at Gopuff. “As a result of this work, we’ve established ourselves as the face of Instant Commerce. Now, with the launch of Powered by Gopuff, we’re also becoming the fabric of Instant Commerce by extending our proprietary fulfillment and logistics capabilities beyond the Gopuff app for the first time.”

The Powered by Gopuff platform will offer a suite of solutions that help brands deliver on rapidly evolving consumer expectations around delivery speed by leveraging Gopuff’s logistics network, instant fulfillment infrastructure and technology to power their own direct-to-consumer websites — all while driving profitable order volume and diversifying revenue streams for Gopuff. With Powered by Gopuff, CPG brands can leverage online ads and marketing to drive sales from their own websites, bringing them more control over the customer experience and access to valuable first-party data.

Today, Gopuff launched its first solution under the Powered by umbrella: Storefronts Powered by Gopuff, a customizable Shopify theme integrated with Gopuff’s APIs. With Storefronts, CPGs can launch their own white-labeled DTC site in a matter of days, not weeks or months. Orders placed on a partner’s Storefront are automatically routed to the nearest Gopuff micro-fulfillment center, where they’re picked, packed, and delivered to customers in as fast as 15 minutes.

“Nobody wants the responsibility of getting a pint of Ben & Jerry’s from a nearby store to their couch. Not even us. That last mile delivery is complicated!” said Jay Tandan, the Global Head of Digital Marketing at Ben & Jerry’s. “Storefronts Powered by Gopuff solves that struggle for us and for Ben & Jerry’s fans across the country. Their microfulfillment centers provide a quick and easy way to get Ben & Jerry’s euphoria right to your door in a flash.”

For the past six months, Gopuff has tested Storefronts with more than 20 CPG brands, including Ben & Jerry’s, Unilever, Mondelēz International, Nestlé, The J.M. Smucker Company, Haleon, and The Ferrara Candy Company. Both TUMS and Jif leveraged Storefronts Powered by Gopuff to break through the Big Game noise, selling through allocated inventory in under 60 minutes. Now, Storefronts are available to all brands currently on Gopuff.

“Storefronts Powered by Gopuff transformed our clients’ Big Game campaigns this year, giving us the ability to combine a brand storytelling moment with an immersive shopping experience and show up for our customers like never before,” said Amy Lanzi, CEO of Digitas North America.

With Storefronts, brands can:

Customize the Shopify theme to match their brand image, messaging and color palette.

Offer delivery of their products in as fast as 15 minutes, leveraging Gopuff’s local teams, existing inventory and operations, which serve customers in more than 1,000 U.S. cities. Gopuff handles everything from inventory management and replenishment to live customer support.

Maintain ownership of customer relationships and enable access to critical first-party data to power future growth.

Connect their Shopify Storefront Powered by Gopuff to their marketing channels to drive instant product sales, all within a closed-loop measurement solution.

Collapse the funnel, taking consumers from product discovery to consumption in minutes.

Build, manage, and grow their own DTC sales channel.

“Powered by Gopuff fits perfectly with our ‘BrandFormance’ mindset — collapsing the funnel and providing CPG companies a place to drive awareness and brand media, while ultimately converting customers,” said Gary Vaynerchuck, Chairman of VaynerX. “Everyone is trying to maximize their budgets, and with the ability to drive trial and purchase, capture valuable 1P data, AND build brand at the same time, Powered by Gopuff is a platform every brand should look at seriously.”

As Gopuff works to enhance the experience wherever consumers shop online, it plans to expand its Powered by capabilities with the launch of Fulfillment Powered by Gopuff in Q2, a standalone warehousing and logistics service that gives brands the tools to seamlessly integrate and promote instant delivery on their existing DTC website. At launch, this service will only be available to Shopify merchants whose products are currently available on the Gopuff consumer platform.

About Gopuff

Gopuff is the leading Instant Commerce platform, bringing thousands of everyday products to customers in minutes. Gopuff stores everything from household essentials and groceries to OTC medication and more within hundreds of micro-fulfillment centers and omnichannel retail stores across the U.S. and U.K. Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs, Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff’s unique, vertically integrated platform offers customers a seamless and consistently fast shopping experience.

