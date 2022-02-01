Gopuff Launches Private Label Health and Wellness Brand, Goodnow

Goodnow’s initial products include over-the-counter medications for pain, allergy, cold, flu and sinus relief as well as first aid, sleep aids, diagnostic test kits and more, all manufactured in GMP-certified facilities

“Health and wellness – an $80+ billion market in the U.S. – has been one of Gopuff’s fastest-growing categories,” said Jessica Glendenning, Director of Private Label at Gopuff. “As consumers become increasingly interested in private label products, Gopuff is uniquely positioned to develop new brands curated specifically for our customers. Informed by data, insights, and feedback, we know that Goodnow is an inherent fit for our customers and the Gopuff platform.”

When surveyed, customers rated over-the-counter medications as a great fit for Gopuff. They also expressed interest in accessing pain relievers, cold and flu remedies, allergy medications and first aid from Gopuff. Using this data to inform the initial offering, customers can now order Goodnow pain (ibuprofen, acetaminophen, naproxen, headache relief), allergy (loratadine, cetirizine, diphenhydramine), cold, flu and sinus congestion relief, sleep aid products and at-home diagnostic test kits (UTI, BV, Herpes)* for delivery in minutes. Additional Goodnow products, including electrolyte drinks, bandages, antihistamines, antacids, and more will roll out nationwide over the coming months.

All Goodnow products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards and manufactured in third-party GMP-certified facilities.

Goodnow builds on the early success of Gopuff’s first private label offering, Basically, which launched in January and is consistently in the top 5 brands for Gopuff.

*Must be 14 years or older to purchase diagnostic testing kits. Diagnostic testing kits are not available in the state of New York.

Gopuff is the go-to instant commerce platform, fulfilling consumers’ evolving, everyday needs. With an unmatched assortment that includes cleaning and home products, medicine, pet care, office supplies, beauty and wellness items, baby products, food and drinks, local brands, as well as alcohol and fresh prepared food in some markets, Gopuff brings a unique, reliable and magical experience to customers around the world.

Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff created the instant needs category and continues to build the rails that define the future of commerce. To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android.

