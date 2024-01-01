Google’s Pixel 10 Lineup Lands at T-Mobile with Early Access to T-Satellite Ready Google Apps

Only T-Mobile customers unlock next-level features and offers to score Google Pixel 10 smartphones on Us — all on America’s Best Network

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced the new Google Pixel lineup — Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Pixel Watch 4 (41 and 44mm) — is coming to the Un-carrier (UScellular too!) with major deals like a Pixel 10 on Us on most plans. The new Pixels are loaded with upgraded features and the most advanced Gemini AI yet, plus next-level connectivity with T-Satellite with Starlink capabilities — the Un-carrier’s innovative satellite-to-mobile-service keeping people connected almost anywhere they can see the sky. For the first time ever, T-Mobile customers, including businesses, with T-Satellite on the new Pixels will get early access to some of Google’s most popular apps off-the-grid like Google Maps, marking the next step forward for T-Satellite following the recent launch of messaging and location services. It’s the VIP-level experience that comes with Magenta Status — which, on top of industry-leading benefits, gives customers one-of-a-kind perks and wireless powered by America’s Best Mobile Network.





At T-Mobile, pre-order kicks off today for the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL, with in-store and online availability Thu., Aug. 28. The Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be available Thu., Oct. 9. Check out how T-Mobile customers, including businesses, can save on all-things Pixel starting today:

Pixel 10 Pro on Us (or $1000 off any in the series) when trading in an eligible device on Experience Beyond and Experience Beyond for Business.

Pixel 10 on Us (or up to $1000 off any in the series) when adding a new line on Business Unlimited Ultimate and trading in an eligible device.

Pixel 10 on Us (or $800 off any in the series) when adding a line or trading in an eligible device on most plans (Essentials included!).

All offers above are via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.

The new Pixels will be available at UScellular in stores and online on Thu. Aug. 28. Check out the following offers for new and existing UScellular customers below:

Get $300 off Pixel 10

Get $450 off Pixel 10 Pro

Get $450 off Pixel 10 Pro XL

More details on the Google Pixel devices at UScellular will be available on Aug. 28 at: uscellular.com/google.

More than four million UScellular customers, including businesses, will soon get access to blazing fast speeds on the nation’s best network and have the opportunity to unlock value, new perks and savings on a T-Mobile plan.

America’s Best Network and Value

With Magenta Status getting the new Pixels at T-Mobile means more than just getting a great phone with a great plan on a great network — it’s like being a member of a club where the only requirement is choosing the Un-carrier. It’s VIP treatment and an unbeatable wireless experience from day one. And starting Aug. 28, Un-carrier customers with T-Satellite on the new Pixels are getting early access to data off-the-grid on some of Google’s most popular apps like Google Maps, Google Messages and Find Hub. Customers can stay connected, share their live location, send pics during their epic backpacking trip and be able to find their way back home with Google Maps. For more on how customers can access T-Satellite data on the new Google Pixel 10 series visit: www.t-mobile.com/support/coverage/satellite-support.

And of course there’s more, because being with T-Mobile means getting more. Magenta Status also means customers can access:

All the Pixel Deets

Grab the new Pixel smartphones and watches with the offers above, or on T-Mobile’s equipment installment plan (EIP):

The Google Pixel 10 is available in 128GB in Indigo and Obsidian for $33.34/month ($0 down; full retail price: $799.99) and 256GB in Obsidian for $37.50/month ($0 down; full retail price: $899.99) over 24 months with credit check on T-Mobile’s no-interest EIP.

The Pixel 10 Pro is available in 128GB in Moonstone, Obsidian and Porcelain for $41.67/month ($0 down; full retail price: $999.99) and 256GB in Obsidian for $45.84/month ($0 down; full retail price: $1099.99) over 24 months with credit check on T-Mobile’s no-interest EIP.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL is available in 256GB in Moonstone and Obsidian for $50/month ($0 down; full retail price: $1199.99) and 512GB in Obsidian for $55/month ($0 down; full retail price: $1319.99) over 24 months with credit check on T-Mobile’s no-interest EIP.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is available in 256GB in Moonstone. Stay tuned for offers and pricing.

The Pixel Watch 4 is available in 41mm in Obsidian/Black and Silver and in 44mm in Obsidian/Black and Moonstone. Stay tuned for offers and pricing.

For more on all Google Pixel devices at T-Mobile, visit t-mobile.com/offers/google-phone-deals. For more Information on T-Mobile for Business offers, visit t-mobile.com/business/offers/google-pixel-deals. For more details on the Google Pixel devices at UScellular, visit uscellular.com/google.

Follow the T-Mobile Newsroom on X and Instagram to catch the latest company updates.

Limited time; subject to change. Tax on pre-credit price & $35 device connection charge due at sale. Device Offer General Terms: Contact us before cancelling entire account to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $999.99 – Google Pixel 10 Pro 128GB). Bill credits end if you pay off device early. Trade-in terms & conditions apply. See T-Mobile.com for full promo details. Pixel Pro On Us: Qualifying credit, service ($100+/mo. plan w/AutoPay; plus taxes/fees) & trade-in (e.g., Save $1,000: Google Pixel 9 / Save $500: Google Pixel 4) required. Pixel On Us: Qualifying credit and new line of service ($60+/mo. plan w/AutoPay; plus taxes/fees) or trade-in (e.g., Google Pixel 9) required. Bill credits end if you pay off device early. Qualifying credit & wearable service ($10+/mo. w/ AutoPay; plus taxes & fees) required. T-Satellite: Available with compatible device in most outdoor areas in the U.S. where you can see the sky. Included with Experience Beyond; or $10/mo.; auto renews monthly. Cancel anytime. Best Network: Best Mobile Network in the U.S. based on analysis by Ookla of Speedtest Intelligence® data 1H 2025. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

Contacts

Media Contact



T-Mobile US, Inc. Media Relations



MediaRelations@t-mobile.com

Investor Relations Contact



T-Mobile US, Inc.



Investor.Relations@t-mobile.com

https://investor.t-mobile.com