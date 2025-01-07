Google, Spatial9, and Music AI Debut ‘Eclipsa Audio’ Immersive Format at CES 2025

Making immersive audio accessible for everyone

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Spatial9 , a pioneer in immersive audio technology, has partnered with Google and Music AI to introduce the world’s first immersive music rendered in Eclipsa Audio (based on IAMF ). This collaboration marks a transformative leap in sound innovation, now making Spatial9 content available globally on YouTube by using Eclipsa Audio format. At launch, Spatial9’s immersive audio rendering technology is exclusively accessible through Music AI , with potential for availability on other platforms in the future.

Eclipsa Audio, jointly developed by Google and Samsung Research , democratizes immersive audio with a royalty-free, platform-agnostic format developed under the Alliance for Open Media . Unlike proprietary formats like Dolby Atmos, Eclipsa Audio ensures universal accessibility. Spatial9’s advanced rendering technology and YouTube’s global reach allow creators to produce and share 3D audio experiences at scale. In parallel, Music AI’s platform provides seamless access to Spatial9—serving as a comprehensive solution for creators, small businesses, and enterprises to produce immersive audio.

“Our partnership with Google and Music AI to launch Eclipsa Audio-rendered music is a monumental step toward democratizing immersive audio for the masses,” said Luiz Zanardo, Co-Founder and CEO of Spatial9. “Eclipsa Audio represents the future of 3D sound, and together with Music AI’s platform, we are redefining how creators produce and audiences engage with immersive audio.”

“We have worked with Google and Music AI to develop, test, and create content for the Eclipsa Audio format,” said Alan Silva, Co-Founder and CTO of Spatial9. “We focused on refining the technology to ensure it delivers high audio quality and a strong immersive experience. Our team tested the format on various devices and in different environments to improve the Eclipsa Audio rendering process. With Google, we created a wide range of content that shows what this format can do, from music to movies. This partnership is an important step in making immersive audio technology available to creators and audiences everywhere.”

“With Spatial9, we’re excited to showcase the potential of Eclipsa Audio,” said Jani Huoponen, Product Lead – Eclipsa Audio immersive audio format at Google. “This collaboration demonstrates how Eclipsa Audio’s platform-agnostic design can bring immersive audio to billions of users around the world.”

Music AI now offers seamless access to Spatial9’s immersive audio technology, empowering creators with tools to transform their content into 3D audio experiences for listeners. “Music AI provides the critical interface enabling creators and ensuring that Spatial9’s technology is accessible to everyone,” said Hugo Rodrigues, Chief Technology Officer at Music AI. “Through our platform, immersive sound experiences can be produced in an intuitive and scalable way —opening up a world of audio creativity. “

Key Features

Professional-Grade Immersion: Eclipsa Audio delivers high-quality, platform-agnostic immersive audio, powered by Spatial9’s rendering technology.

Eclipsa Audio delivers high-quality, platform-agnostic immersive audio, powered by Spatial9’s rendering technology. Universal Compatibility: Eclipsa Audio and Spatial9 ensure seamless performance across all devices, from high-end systems to everyday headphones.

Eclipsa Audio and Spatial9 ensure seamless performance across all devices, from high-end systems to everyday headphones. Effortless Creation and Distribution: Music AI’s platform enables creators to produce and share immersive audio with ease, driven by Spatial9’s advanced technology.

Value for Creators and Listeners

Creators: Spatial9’s AI-powered tools and Music AI’s platform simplify immersive audio production, making it scalable and accessible for projects of any size.

Spatial9’s AI-powered tools and Music AI’s platform simplify immersive audio production, making it scalable and accessible for projects of any size. Listeners: Enjoy high-quality spatial audio, on any device, across music, gaming, and entertainment, made possible by the Eclipsa Audio format, Spatial9’s technology, and the Music AI platform.

About Spatial9

Spatial9 democratizes immersive audio with innovative, high-quality spatial sound solutions that transform how sound is created, shared, and experienced. Leveraging AI, the company brings cutting-edge technology to the world of music and immersive audio, unlocking new dimensions of sound and redefining creative possibilities for all.

About Eclipsa Audio

Eclipsa Audio is an advanced audio technology standard co-developed by Samsung Research and Google. It delivers optimized spatial audio for various devices and environments, providing immersive sound that flows naturally—from headphones to home theaters. Eclipsa Audio paves the way for a new era in audio design, offering creators powerful tools to craft highly detailed and dynamic audio experiences

About Music AI

Founded by Geraldo Ramos, Eddie Hsu, and Jardson Almeida, Music AI is a leader in AI-driven music and audio technology. With a team of over 90 collaborators across the USA, Brazil, and Europe, the company provides solutions through its B2B Music.ai and B2C Moises.ai platforms. Music AI’s technologies are used by artists, producers, record labels, agencies, technology firms, and developers. Serving over 50 million users and processing more than 2.5 million minutes of audio daily, Music AI offers over 50 AI models. These models, including stem separation and lyrics transcription, are available via Cloud APIs and Embedded SDKs.

Experience Eclipsa Audio and Visit Spatial9 at CES 2025

Spatial9 x Google exclusive immersive demo: Thursday, January 9th , 9AM – 12PM (Contact: press@spatial9.ai for details)

, – (Contact: for details) Spatial9 Booth #60860: Eureka Park at the Venetian Expo, Level 1, Hall G

