GoodShip Raises $25M to Accelerate the AI Era of Freight Management

GoodShip, the rapidly growing platform defining the freight orchestration category, has secured $25 million in Series B funding, led by Greenfield Partners with participation from returning investors Bessemer Venture Partners, Ironspring Ventures, Chicago Ventures, and FUSE VC.

The new funding comes on the heels of a breakout year for GoodShip, which grew revenue more than 10x in 2024 and now counts dozens of the largest enterprise shippers in North America among its customers, including Tropicana, KeHe Distributors, Kellanova (formerly Kellogg Company), and KBX Logistics, a Koch Industries company. The new capital will support continued platform expansion and accelerate investment in AI to help shippers manage complexity and improve outcomes across their freight networks.

“For too long, freight management has been a black box-decisions made reactively and data scattered across countless systems,” said Ryan Soskin, co-founder and CEO of GoodShip. “GoodShip changes that by unifying data, surfacing the insights that matter, and giving teams smarter, more automated ways to procure and optimize their networks.”

GoodShip’s platform replaces manual processes and spreadsheet-based workflows with a centralized system for planning, procurement, and performance management. By integrating data from across the enterprise, it gives teams real-time visibility and greater control over freight operations. Customers have reported a 3-5% reduction in transportation spend relative to market, along with a 20% decrease in late shipments, translating to millions in annual savings. Building on that foundation, GoodShip is investing aggressively in AI to raise the ceiling on freight performance-strengthening decision support, compressing workflows, and advancing toward fully automated execution.

“The freight industry is moving toward a new operating standard, with GoodShip at the forefront of this shift,” said Itay Inbar, Principal at Greenfield Partners. “GoodShip is redefining a trillion-dollar industry with a novel approach and rapid AI innovation – unifying procurement and visibility in a platform that’s already proving its value at enterprise scale across the world’s largest shippers.”

To support its next phase of growth, GoodShip is expanding its team, scaling its platform, and deepening engagement with enterprise customers. The company has opened a new headquarters in Bellevue, Washington, and is hiring across functions. This latest round brings GoodShip’s total funding to over $40 million and will fuel its long-term vision: to expand orchestration across more freight workflows, embed automation deeper into daily operations, and solidify its position as the modern system of action for transportation teams. For GoodShip, the investment is both a catalyst for near-term momentum and a foundation for transforming how freight networks are run and optimized at scale.

“GoodShip has transformed our transportation procurement into a faster, more automated, and fully data-driven process,” said Andrew Dafnos, Director of Supply Chain at KeHE Distributors. “With real-time market visibility for our team and self-serve scorecards for our carriers, our network is both more resilient and more responsive to pricing shifts.”

GoodShip is the pioneer in freight orchestration and procurement. Purpose-built for enterprise shippers, the platform unifies fragmented supply chain data, surfaces real-time insights, and helps teams move from reactive firefighting to proactive, coordinated decision-making across truckload, LTL, and spot markets. Learn more at www.goodship.io.

