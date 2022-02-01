GoodRx Unveils Medicine Cabinet, A Better Way To Manage All Of Your Prescriptions

Medicine Cabinet enables consumers to keep track of their medications, find the lowest prices, and earn rewards for staying on track

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX), a leading resource for healthcare savings and information, today announced Medicine Cabinet, a comprehensive solution designed to help consumers seamlessly manage their medications. Medicine Cabinet gives people easy-to-use tools to keep track of their prescriptions, get refill and daily pill reminders, find low prices, and earn rewards for staying on track. By making prescription management easier, smarter and more relevant, Medicine Cabinet will better enable consumers to stay adherent to their treatment plans and manage their overall healthcare costs.









Medication adherence is key to improving health outcomes, managing chronic conditions, and decreasing spend in the healthcare system. An estimated 50% of all American adults struggle to take their medications as prescribed, and lack of affordability is a contributing reason why 20-30% of prescriptions are never filled. Adherence becomes even more challenging when patients have multiple prescriptions. Medicine Cabinet is designed with these consumers in mind, allowing them to seamlessly manage prescriptions across the entire patient journey – at the doctor’s office, at the pharmacy, and at home. It combines GoodRx prescription discounts with a set of personalized tools that are designed to keep consumers more engaged in their own care.

In fact, early data shows that GoodRx users who engage with Medicine Cabinet are almost four times as likely to claim prescriptions at the pharmacy than non-registered users. Furthermore, these users are managing more prescriptions within the GoodRx app, leading to more than 40% more prescriptions filled than non-registered users in the first six months after first filling a medication. These early data points showcase the value of Medicine Cabinet in helping GoodRx users adhere to and manage more of their medications.

“It’s no secret that an important part of staying healthy is sticking to your prescribed treatment plan, but that’s often easier said than done. Tracking a variety of medicines and remembering when to take them is a real challenge. But for many Americans, it gets even harder juggling refills, navigating multiple pharmacies and managing costs,” said Mark Hull, Chief Product Officer of GoodRx. “With Medicine Cabinet, we are addressing these hurdles by making medication management easier and giving consumers more control over their prices, leveraging much of the prescription history consumers already have on GoodRx. While other solutions focus solely on alerts, with GoodRx’s Medicine Cabinet, you can actually save more money just by adhering to your medications.”

New features available in Medicine Cabinet include:

Action Center: Keeping track of the different actions you need to take across all of your prescriptions can be overwhelming. The Action Center keeps it simple by highlighting important things you need to do to stay on top of your medications.

Medicine Cabinet demonstrates GoodRx’s steadfast commitment to promoting access and affordability by making the healthcare system easier to navigate. As a unique solution that marries prescription information with discounts, interactive features, and rewards, Medicine Cabinet encourages consumers to be more engaged in their own care.

Medicine Cabinet is available today on iOS and coming soon to Android.

