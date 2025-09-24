GoodData Launches Full-Stack Data Intelligence Platform with New AI Capabilities

Embeddable, enterprise-ready agentic AI delivers trusted, scalable, and embeddable AI for enterprises worldwide.

GoodData, a leading analytics and data intelligence company, today announced the launch of its next-generation AI platform, bringing together AI Lake, AI Hub, and AI Apps into one foundation for enterprise data intelligence, with limitless ways to build and deploy AI agents. With this release, GoodData expands its composable platform into a full-stack data intelligence solution , purpose-built to help enterprises transform raw data into embeddable, enterprise-ready AI agents.

The Foundation That Empowers Enterprise AI

The AI-driven platform establishes the foundation for enterprises to move beyond dashboards and static reporting toward dynamic, autonomous, and embeddable AI-native data products that can reason, act, and adapt:

AI Lake: A high-performance, open storage and compute layer that transforms structured and unstructured data into a governed, self-learning semantic layer. This ensures that AI agents and copilots are grounded in accurate, context-aware knowledge.

AI Hub: A suite of orchestration and governance tools allowing enterprises to design, monitor, and enforce safe workflows. With built-in guardrails, escalations, and compliance, it operationalizes auditable AI with clarity and control.

AI Apps: Secure, customer-facing AI agents, assistants, copilots, automations, and workflows that can be embedded directly into analytics, products, and business processes, enabling AI-driven experiences at scale.

“Enterprises have long struggled with the gap between their data and their ability to turn it into trusted, actionable intelligence,” said Roman Stanek, CEO of GoodData. “With this platform shift, we are closing that gap. This launch positions GoodData as the first truly full-stack data intelligence platform – one where governance, scalability, and performance are built in from the ground up.”

Key Benefits for Enterprise Stakeholders

The release reflects GoodData’s vision of enabling organizations to not only consume insights but also operationalize them through embeddable AI-driven agents, assistants, and copilots.

Governance Built-In : Audit trails, semantic grounding, and compliance controls eliminate black-box risks and promote trust in AI-driven outputs.

Scalable Architecture : Multitenant and deployment-flexible, GoodData supports AI expansion across enterprise units and customer bases.

Open and Flexible Integration : Bring-your-own LLMs, seamless system interoperability, and deployment options (SaaS or self-hosted) mean adaptability to evolving enterprise needs.

Accelerated Time-to-Value: Rich SDKs, open APIs, and developer-first design enable fast prototyping and smooth transitions to production.

“Most AI tools today are siloed or operate as black boxes,” said Peter Fedorocko, Field CTO of GoodData. “Our approach is different. GoodData’s architecture is transparent, composable, and embeddable. Enterprises can bring their own LLMs, integrate with existing systems, and still maintain full control. That’s what makes this launch transformative. It’s AI that enterprises can trust and scale.”

The Technology Behind GoodData’s AI Capabilities

At the core of the new capabilities is a developer-focused stack:

MCP Server : Exposes all platform features to AI agents for high-volume, real-time workflows without compromising performance.

SDKs and APIs : Open, declarative SDKs (including Python and React) and robust APIs enable customization and embedding AI agents into applications and workflows.

Composable by Design : Transparent and modular architecture avoids vendor lock-in and adapts as stacks evolve. Developers can bring their own LLMs, connect to any data source, and extend functionality with third-party integrations.

Embedding Ready: Assistants, copilots, and agents can be integrated and white-labeled in enterprise products and analytics experiences.

For developers, this means building AI products is no longer constrained by black-box limitations. With GoodData’s toolset, they can design and deploy AI agents that are secure, auditable, and production-ready without sacrificing the speed and creativity of development.

Looking Ahead: From Analytics to AI-Native Data Intelligence

With this release, GoodData continues to expand beyond business intelligence and analytics into data intelligence – a market that increasingly demands AI-native solutions. By unifying data, governance, and AI into a single platform, GoodData is positioned to help enterprises monetize their data, accelerate time-to-value, and compete in the next era of AI-driven business.

