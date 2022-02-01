GolfzonDeca Inc. Unveils Innovative Products at 2023 PGA Merchandise Show

– Displaying GOLFBUDDY products in a single exhibition booth at PGA Merchandise Show



SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#2023PGAMerchandiseShow—GolfzonDeca Inc., a global golf rangefinder manufacturer led by CEO Jeong Joo-Myung, plans to participate in the 2023 PGA Merchandise Show (2023 PGA Show) held in Florida from 24 to 27 January to promote GOLFBUDDY’s excellent products and technology to the world.

GolfzonDeca has consistently participated in the PGA Show since 2004 and boasts unrivaled technology and design for the global market every year. GolfzonDeca will set up a booth exclusively for GOLFBUDDY at the PGA Show this year. They will introduce eight types of rangefinders to buyers with varying price points and features.

The categories that GolfzonDeca will highlight at the PGA Show are Laser Rangefinder, Voice GPS, and GPS Watch.

GOLFBUDDY introduces a new type of laser rangefinder to the market, the Pocket Rangefinder. This will include the aim QUANTUM and GB LASER atom. There are new premium lasers with the aim L12 and aim L20. The GB LASER lite2 will serve as a cost-effective option.

The GB VOICE 2S+ is the newest in the lengthy line of success GolfzonDeca has seen in the Voice category, with improved design and features.

GolfzonDeca collaborates with Samsung Electronics to produce the Galaxy Watch5 Golf Edition and Galaxy Watch5 Pro Golf Edition.

The One Caddie service, which is a golf app for Apple smartwatches, was launched in the second half of 2022. During the PGA Show, on-sight promotions will be prepared for visitors to the booth. Each visitor will receive free access to the One Caddie service for 90 days to help publicize the products overseas.

GolfzonDeca currently has access to golf course information for about 40,000 courses in 170 countries around the world. As a global company specializing in Distance Measuring Devices, it has sales distribution networks in continents like Asia, Europe, and America. All extensions of GolfzonDeca are promoting a variety of marketing activities to increase sales globally.

