Goldgroup Retains VLP for Market-Making Services

Goldgroup Mining Inc. (“Goldgroup” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:GGA)(OTCQX:GGAZF) is pleased to announce that Goldgroup has, subject to regulatory approval, retained Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. (“VLP”) to initiate its market-making service to provide assistance in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the company.

The market-making services will be undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd., in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”) and other applicable laws. For its services, the Company has agreed to pay VLP $5,000 per month for a period of 3 months. Following the initial term of 3 months, the agreement will automatically renew for successive additional 1-month terms and the agreement may be terminated at any time by the Company or VLP. The Company and VLP act at arm’s length, and VLP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The finances and the shares required for the market-making service are provided by W.D. Latimer. The fee paid by the company to VLP is for services only.

VLP is a specialized consulting firm based in Toronto providing a variety of services focused on TSX-V-listed issuers.

About Goldgroup

Goldgroup is a Canadian-based mining Company with two high-growth gold assets in Mexico. The Company has a 100% interest in the producing Cerro Prieto heap-leach gold mine located in the State of Sonora. An optimization and exploration program is underway at Cerro Prieto to significantly increase existing production and resources.

In addition, the Company holds a 100% interest in the Pinos underground gold development project in Zacatecas State. Pinos is an advanced PEA level development project. Formerly a producing mine, the Company is commissioning an updated PEA with a view to re-starting mining operations.

Goldgroup is led by a team of highly successful and seasoned individuals with extensive expertise in mine development, corporate finance, and exploration in Mexico.

These statements relate to the Company's plans in respect of its Cerro Prieto and Pinos projects and the retaining of VLP to provide market-making services subject to regulatory approval.

