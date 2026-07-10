Golden Minerals Company Announces Results of Director Elections at 2026 Annual Meeting

Golden Minerals Company (“Golden Minerals,” “Golden” or the “Company”) (OTCQB:AUMN)(TSX:AUMN) announces the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on June 12, 2026.

At the meeting, shareholders elected five directors to hold office until the 2027 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified. The results of the vote were as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Jeffrey G. Clevenger 545,157 491,007 Pablo Castanos 538,939 497,225 Deborah J. Friedman 532,664 503,500 Kevin R. Morano 549,854 486,310 David H. Watkins 550,604 485,560

There were 4,423,766 broker non-votes for each of the above directors.

The Company thanks its shareholders for their continued support.

For additional information, please visit http://www.goldenminerals.com/.

Golden Minerals Company

(303) 839-5060

SOURCE: Golden Minerals Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire