Golden Minerals Company Announces Results of Director Elections at 2026 Annual Meeting
DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2026 / Golden Minerals Company (“Golden Minerals,” “Golden” or the “Company”) (OTCQB:AUMN)(TSX:AUMN) announces the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on June 12, 2026.
At the meeting, shareholders elected five directors to hold office until the 2027 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified. The results of the vote were as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Jeffrey G. Clevenger
|
545,157
|
491,007
|
Pablo Castanos
|
538,939
|
497,225
|
Deborah J. Friedman
|
532,664
|
503,500
|
Kevin R. Morano
|
549,854
|
486,310
|
David H. Watkins
|
550,604
|
485,560
There were 4,423,766 broker non-votes for each of the above directors.
The Company thanks its shareholders for their continued support.
For additional information, please visit http://www.goldenminerals.com/.
Golden Minerals Company
(303) 839-5060
SOURCE: Golden Minerals Company
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