Golden Grail Beverages Announces Stock Dividend has Been Distributed to Shareholders

Golden Grail Beverages (OTC:GOGY) (“Golden Grail” or the “Company”) today announced that the previously declared stock dividend has been processed and distributed to shareholders.

As previously disclosed, the dividend was payable at a ratio of two (2) shares of common stock for every ten (10) shares of Company common stock held by shareholders of record as of August 27, 2025 (the “Record Date”). The corporate action was approved and processed by FINRA and has now been reflected on shareholder accounts.

In accordance with the terms of the dividend, any fractional shares were rounded up to the nearest whole share. The distribution occurred automatically through the Company’s transfer agent, and shareholders were not required to take any additional action to receive their dividend shares.

M. Lateef Khan, CEO of Golden Grail Beverages, stated, “We are pleased to have completed the stock dividend distribution as planned. This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to rewarding shareholders and strengthening confidence in Golden Grail’s long-term growth strategy.”

About Golden Grail Beverages

Golden Grail Beverages is an innovative beverage company dedicated to building, acquiring, and revitalizing a diverse portfolio of beverages. With a focus on sustainability and consumer engagement, Golden Grail is committed to providing high-quality, energizing, and refreshing drinks to its customers.

For more information, visit https://goldengrailbeverages.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements that we make may constitute “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Golden Grail Beverages

1-561-800-3890

info@goldengrailbeverages.com

https://goldengrailbeverages.com/

