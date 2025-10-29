Golden Grail Beverages and Naffra Flavors & Concentrates Announce Strategic Partnership

Golden Grail Beverages (OTC:GOGY), (“Golden Grail” or the “Company”) today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Naffra Flavors and Concentrates LLC, (“Naffra”)a leader in beverage research and development.

Under the agreement, Naffra will serve as Golden Grail’s exclusive partner for beverage R&D services, while Golden Grail will leverage its deep industry relationships to introduce and secure new business opportunities for Naffra. In return, Golden Grail will receive a percentage of gross revenues derived from contracts generated through its introductions and referrals.

“This partnership strengthens our commitment to driving innovation in the beverage sector,” said M. Lateef Khan, CEO of Golden Grail and President of Naffra. “By aligning Naffra’s proven R&D expertise with Golden Grail’s market reach, we can accelerate new product development for beverage brands while creating additional revenue streams.”

Naffra will continue to oversee all operational and technical aspects of its R&D services, providing Flavor concentrates and Emulsion bases, Ingredient Kits, Manufacturing and Regulatory support, Quality guidelines and facilitating Co-packing operations through its wide array of contacts and sources. Naffra will ensure quality, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. Golden Grail’s role will focus on market outreach, leveraging its network to connect Naffra with beverage companies seeking cutting-edge development solutions.

Key highlights of the partnership include:

Revenue Sharing: Golden Grail will earn a percentage of gross revenues from contracts directly attributable to its introductions.

Independent Operations: Each company will remain independently responsible for its own operations and expenses.

Commitment to Growth: Both companies will collaborate to expand market reach and foster beverage innovation.

About Golden Grail Beverages

Golden Grail Beverages is an innovative beverage company dedicated to building, acquiring, and revitalizing a diverse portfolio of beverages. With a focus on sustainability and consumer engagement, Golden Grail is committed to providing high-quality, energizing, and refreshing drinks to its customers. For more information, visit https://goldengrailbeverages.com/

About Naffra Flavors and Concentrates LLC

Based in Detroit, Michigan, Naffra Flavors and Concentrates LLC specializes in research, development, and formulation of beverages for companies seeking innovative flavor solutions. Naffra brings decades of expertise in beverage science and production, helping brands create distinctive, market-ready products. For more information visit https://naffra.com/

Conflict-of-Interest Disclosure:

M. Lateef Khan serves as both CEO of Golden Grail and President of Naffra. The Parties acknowledge this dual role and have taken steps within the partnership agreement to ensure transparency, fairness, and the independent operations of each company.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements that we make may constitute “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

1-561-800-3890

info@goldengrailbeverages.com

https://goldengrailbeverages.com/

