Goldcast Ranks as One of the Fastest-Growing Technology Companies in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Goldcast , the AI-powered B2B video content platform, today announced it has been ranked No. 189 on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ , an annual ranking of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America based on percentage fiscal-year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. The ranking reflects growing adoption of Goldcast among enterprise and high-growth B2B teams that are shifting to video-first marketing and seeking AI that removes manual work rather than creating more of it. Companies such as OpenAI, Canva, Mailchimp, LG, Zuora, Box, Ramp, Grammarly, Square, Rubrik, Glean, Ramp, and Wiz rely on Goldcast as a core part of their go-to-market workflows—an indicator of how quickly this need is expanding across the industry.

This recognition follows a run of major industry accolades for Goldcast, including ranking #5 on the 2025 Boston Business Journal Fast 50 list of the fastest-growing private companies in Massachusetts, securing a spot in the top 1,000 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies (No. 987), and Goldcast’s inclusion on Business Insiders’ list of the startups most likely to become the next unicorns .

“Our growth points to a real gap in how modern marketing teams work,” said Palash Soni, CEO and Co-Founder of Goldcast. “They need more video to tell their story and win mindshare of their audience in the age of increasing noise. The current video stack is full of point solutions catering to video editors and specialists. We’ve focused on building an end-to-end AI-backed platform that collaborates, letting marketers concentrate on strategy and story. This ranking is a signal of how widespread that need is.”

Goldcast’s momentum has accelerated in 2025 as the company brought its agentic AI roadmap to market , an approach that treats AI systems as collaborative agents that execute work, not just generate suggestions. Goldcast Agentic Video Editor, released in November, automatically cuts, reframes, captions, brands, and packages raw recordings based on simple prompts, enabling marketers to produce polished video in minutes.

Across these releases, Goldcast continues to emphasize its core values: democratizing video for every marketer, building AI that works like a partner, and designing video experiences that feel intentional and on-brand.

About Goldcast

Goldcast is the AI-powered B2B video content platform that enables marketers to put video at the heart of the customer journey. Thousands of marketers—from teams at Intercom, LG, Zuora, OpenAI, Mailchimp, Box, and Canva—use Goldcast to create high-impact video, repurpose content efficiently, and activate brand authority across channels. With Goldcast’s agentic AI suite, marketers get creative teammates that accelerate outcomes, from polished video editing to campaign-ready content curation to data-driven event insights. Learn more at www.goldcast.io .

