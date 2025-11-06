Goldcast Launches Agentic Video Editor, Giving Marketers the Power to Create High-Quality Video at the Speed of Culture

The new release removes one of marketing’s biggest bottlenecks, video post-production, allowing teams to create polished, on-brand video in minutes.

BOSTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Goldcast , the AI-powered video content platform for B2B marketers, today announced the launch of its Agentic Video Editor , the first in a new line of agentic products designed to work like teammates, not tools. Goldcast Agentic Video Editor automatically edits video content, including zooms, scene changes, B-roll, dynamic captions, and background music, so marketers can turn recordings like webinars, interviews, and product demos into polished, on-brand video in minutes.

For years, video editing has been one of marketing’s biggest bottlenecks, often requiring technical expertise or external production support. The Agentic Video Editor removes that friction. Powered by Goldcast’s agentic AI framework , it not only automates editing tasks but also understands context and intent, adapting tone, pacing, and format to fit each goal, from social clips to event recaps to sales assets.

The launch reflects a growing shift in marketing — putting creative power directly back in the hands of marketers. With Agentic Video Editor, teams can turn spontaneous ideas into finished content in minutes, without waiting in production queues or competing with other priorities for attention.

“The best marketing happens at the speed of relevance,” said Palash Soni , CEO and Co-Founder of Goldcast. “The Agentic Video Editor gives marketers that speed without compromising quality. It’s not another tool to learn, it’s a creative teammate that already understands your brand and your intent.”

While much of the conversation around AI video has focused on fully generated visuals, Goldcast takes a novel approach: real video, enhanced by AI. This unique model puts the power of creation back in marketers’ hands, making post-production faster, lighter, and more enjoyable.

“AI video doesn’t have to mean fully synthetic content,” said Soni. “For marketers, a real unlock is this hybrid approach, using original footage paired with AI editing to remove the friction that slows creativity. The Agentic Video Editor brings creativity back to the center of marketing.”

How It Works

The Agentic Video Editor combines automation with creative control. Marketers can type or speak prompts like “Make this LinkedIn-ready” or “Highlight customer soundbites,” and the system instantly produces an edited, on-brand version of the video.

Key capabilities include:

Automatic editing: jump cuts, zooms, and scene changes applied instantly

Dynamic brand alignment: logos, fonts, and templates auto-applied

Conversational control: natural prompts instead of complex timelines

Integrated media: royalty-free music and B-roll built in

Manual touch-ups: optional refinements for full creative control

Beta users describe it as “a creative team in my browser,” cutting editing time by more than 90%.

Availability

The Agentic Video Editor is available now to all Goldcast customers. Additional agentic products, including the Agentic Content Curator and AI Event Analyst, are in beta as part of Goldcast’s expanding Agentic AI suite .

Learn more about the Goldcast Agentic Video Editor at goldcast.io/platform/agentic-video-editor .

To explore Goldcast’s full suite of agentic tools and apply for early beta access, visit goldcast.io/platform/ai-agents

About Goldcast



Goldcast

is an AI-powered B2B video content platform that enables marketers to put video content at the heart of the customer journey. Thousands of B2B marketers, from companies like Intercom, LG, Zuora, OpenAI, and Mailchimp, leverage Goldcast to capture mindshare by more effectively getting in front of their audience, creating and repurposing engaging and consumable video content, and capitalizing on brand authority and intent. Elevate your videos and events with Goldcast for true audience engagement, brand development, and revenue growth.

