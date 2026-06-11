Gold Terra Adds Another Intersection of 6.40 g/t Gold over 3.4 Metres in Zone 14-24, North Belt Area, Walsh Lake Gold Corridor, NWT

Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV:YGT)(Frankfurt:TX0)(OTCQB:YGTFF) (“Gold Terra” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce additional assay results from the 2026 Winter Drill Program designed to expand the Walsh Lake gold corridor situated in Gold Terra’s 100% owned Yellowknife Project. Assay results are shown in Table 1 further in this press release and include drill hole GTWL26-029 which intersected 6.40 g/t Gold over 3.4 Metres from 30.6 metres to 34.0 metres downhole in the north area of the Walsh Lake corridor. The assays for the south part of the Walsh Lake corridor are pending.

Chairman and CEO, Gerald Panneton, commented, “We always welcome more success from our completed 2026 winter drilling program in the Walsh Lake gold corridor. Zone 14-24 is the result of extending zone 14 with zone 24 over a strike length of 300 metres. The 14-24 zone is open in all directions and only drilled sporadically. We are only starting to scratch the surface of the Walsh Lake area, and we already know that the area is very well endowed in multiple high grade gold structures that requires more drilling next winter. The area is also situated just 20 kilometres north of the City of Yellowknife and compliments our potential restart of the historic Con Mine once the purchase is completed (see news release November 22, 2021).”

Extending Zone 14-24 (formerly Zone 14)

The Walsh Lake area has high potential to further expand this mineralized gold corridor. In 2022, 19 holes for 6,011 metres were completed extending gold mineralization in the Pickel area with the addition of two new gold zones, the Pickel and Zone 14. The 2026 drilling completed another nearly 5,000 metres of drilling delineating a third mineralized zone, Zone 24, and expanding the Walsh Lake corridor to an area of 700 metres by 200 metres.

Previously announced hole GTWL26-24 (see April 8, 2026 press release) confirmed the northern extension of the broad Walsh Lake Gold corridor hosted in metasediments some 150 metres north of known mineralization. The hole intersected two (2) very good gold mineralization zones separated by 200 metres with multiple visible gold specks (22.46 g/t Au (uncut) over 5.7metres from 119.6 metres to 125.3 metres downhole, including 198 g/t over 0.5 metres starting at 119.60 metres).

The extension of Zone 14-24 is shown in Figure 1 below. The discovery extension of this zone shows excellent potential for the area and will warrant further drilling next winter.

Figure 1 – Location map showing Zones 14-24 and Pickel Zone in the Walsh Lake Corridor

Assay Highlights

The 2026 winter program in the Northbelt – Walsh Lake area commenced on January 22 and concluded on March 21, 2026, using two drill rigs for a total of 4,904.9 metres with 15 holes completed. The main objective was to test the best area uncovered in the previous winter 2022 program (see August 25, 2022 press release) and to extend the known gold corridor beyond the previously drilled 500-metre strike length.

Additional assays have been returned for six (6) additional holes in the north area of the Walsh Lake gold corridor. Assay results for Zone 14-24 are shown in the Figure 2 longitudinal section below:

Figure 2 – Longitudinal Section showing Zone 14-24 and significant assay results.

GTWL26-025: 1.11 g/t Au / 17.5 m

GTWL26-025 intersected 1.11 g/t Au over 17.5 metres from 139.5 metres – 157 metres. Locally within this interval sulphide percentages of replacement style pyrrhotite and arsenopyrite range from 3% up to 15%. Multiple veins were observed within the interval including smokey quartz veins and sporadic salt and pepper veins more typically observed throughout the Walsh Lake Area.

GTWL26-029: 6.40 g/t Au / 3.4 m

GTWL26-029 intersected 6.40 g/t Au over 3.4 metres from 30.6 metres – 34 metres, hosted in smokey quartz veins often hosting sphalerite, and exhibits a mineralization style that is similar to hole GTWL26-024 suggesting a broader mineralized zone.

GTWL26-031 and GTWL26-033: No significant values as some of the strike-extensions of known gold zones were unsampled at the time but will be sampled and re-evaluated.

Assay intersections from the six holes are shown in Table 1 below.

Table 1 – 2026 Walsh Lake Area – North Zone Assay Results Holes 25, 26, 27, 29, 31 and 33

Hole From To Width Au Azim Dip X Y Z GTWL26-025 139.5 157 17.5 1.11 90 -59 640040 6946027 181 Including 139.5 141.5 2 2.47 And including 153 156 3 2.33 And 420 424.5 4.5 1.52 GTWL26-026 58.5 59 0.5 7.47 90 -57 640143 6946028 181 And 84 86 2 1.11 And 206.5 207.5 1 1.23 And 213.5 214.5 1 1.25 GTWL26-027 No Significant Results 90 -62 640042 6946187 182 GTWL26-029 30.6 34 3.4 6.40 89 -60 640067.13 6946094.36 182 And 86.25 87.25 1 1.21 GTWL26-031 No Significant Results 89 -55 639954 6946213 182 GTWL26-033 No Significant Results 86 -60 639946.73 6946320.15 182

Technical Appendix

This news release reports the assay results from six (6) drill holes from which 949 core samples were assayed. Assays results range from non-detectable gold to a highest assay of 9.24 g/t Au. The Company inserts certified standards and blanks into the sample stream as a check on laboratory Quality Control (QC). Drill core samples are NQ size core, cut by diamond saw at Gold Terra’s core facilities in Yellowknife. A halved core sample is left in the core box. The other half core is sampled and transported by Gold Terra personnel in securely sealed bags to ALS preparation laboratory (“ALS”) in Yellowknife. After sample preparation, samples are shipped to ALS’s Vancouver facility for gold analysis. Gold assays of >3 g/t are re-assayed on a 50 g split by fire assay with gravimetric finish. Samples with visible gold are additionally assayed using a screen metallic method. ALS is a certified and accredited laboratory service. ALS routinely inserts certified gold standards, blanks and pulp duplicates, and results of all QC samples are reported.

Drill holes were drilled at right angles to the structure hosting the mineralization and dip angles of holes were designed to intersect the zones as close to normal as possible. Zones reported here are interpreted to be approximately 90 percent true thickness.

Additional Claim Staking

Gold Terra has recently staked some new ground immediately north of Con Mine property. The staking took place on May 21, 2026 and covered an area that was open for staking at the time.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Joseph Campbell, a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and Senior Technical Advisor for the Company.

About Gold Terra

The Yellowknife Project (YP) encompasses 836 sq. km of contiguous land immediately north, south and east of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. Through a series of acquisitions, Gold Terra controls one of the six major high-grade gold camps in Canada. Being within 10 kilometres of the City of Yellowknife, the YP is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power, and skilled tradespeople. Gold Terra is currently focusing its drilling on the Campbell Shear, where approximately 14 Moz of gold has been produced, (refer to Gold Terra Oct 21, 2022, Technical Report) and most recently on the CMO property claims immediately south of the past producing Con Mine which produced 6.1 Moz between the Con, Rycon, and Campbell shear structures (1938-2003).

The YP and CMO properties lie on the Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering nearly 70 kilometres of strike length along the main mineralized shear system that hosts the former-producing high-grade Con and Giant gold mines. The Company’s exploration programs have successfully identified significant zones of gold mineralization and multiple targets that remain to be tested which reinforces the Company’s objective of re-establishing Yellowknife as one of the premier gold mining districts in Canada.

Visit our website at www.goldterracorp.com .

For more information, please contact:

Gerald Panneton, Chairman & CEO

gpanneton@goldterracorp.com

Mara Strazdins, Investor Relations

Phone: 1-778-897-1590 | 416-710-0646

strazdins@goldterracorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information Concerning Estimates of Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Therefore, investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resource could ever be mined economically. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of “Measured Mineral Resources,” “Indicated Mineral Resources,” or “Inferred Mineral Resources” will ever be upgraded to a higher category. The Mineral Resource estimates contained herein may be subject to legal, political, environmental or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of such mineral resources. Refer to the Technical Report, once filed, for more information with respect to the key assumptions, parameters, methods and risks of determination associated with the foregoing.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors

The Company prepares its disclosure in accordance with the requirements of securities laws in effect in Canada, which differ from the requirements of U.S. securities laws. Terms relating to Mineral Resources in this news release are defined in accordance with NI 43-101 under the guidelines set out in CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Council on May 19, 2014, as amended (“CIM Standards”). The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) has adopted amendments effective February 25, 2019 (the “SEC Modernization Rules”) to its disclosure rules to modernize the mineral property disclosure requirements for issuers whose securities are registered with the SEC under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC will now recognize estimates of “Measured Mineral Resources”, “Indicated Mineral Resources” and “Inferred Mineral Resources”, which are defined in substantially similar terms to the corresponding CIM Standards. In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of “Proven Mineral Reserves” and “Probable Mineral Reserves” to be substantially similar to the corresponding CIM Standards.

U.S. investors are cautioned that while the foregoing terms are “substantially similar” to corresponding definitions under the CIM Standards, there are differences in the definitions under the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any Mineral Resources that the Company may report as “Measured Mineral Resources”, “Indicated Mineral Resources” and “Inferred Mineral Resources” under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the Mineral Resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules. In accordance with Canadian securities laws, estimates of “Inferred Mineral Resources” cannot form the basis of feasibility or other economic studies, except in limited circumstances were permitted under NI 43-101.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements made and information contained in this news release constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (“forward-looking information“). Generally, this forward-looking information can, but not always, be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, conditions or results “will”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative connotations thereof.

All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding the current drilling on the Campbell Shear, potentially adding ounces to the Company’s current YCG mineral resource, and the Company’s objective of re-establishing Yellowknife as one of the premier gold mining districts in Canada.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as the Company’s actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of the factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s most recent MD&A and annual information form available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All of the forward-looking information contained in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information due to the inherent uncertainty thereof. Except as required under applicable securities legislation and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Gold Terra Resource Corp.

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