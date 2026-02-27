Gold Port Advances Access Strategy at Groete Gold Copper Project

Gold Port Corporation (CSE:GPO)(OTCQB:GPOTF) (“Gold Port” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a corporate update.

The Company had previously identified and announced a contractor and had previously announced the construction of the road access to the Groete Gold Copper project located in Guyana S.A. The program requires the completion of approximately 13 kilometers of dirt road access including some bridge and drainage construction. After several attempts and additional issues with the project, the Company has decided to pivot and purchase heavy equipment and complete the road development with existing staff. The effort will require an excavator and other heavy equipment which will also be key equipment during the drill program on site. The equipment acquisition is being completed, and road work is expected to begin in the immediate future.

Upon road completion, the camp will be re-structured using Company owned modular system currently in storage in Guyana. With the camp completed, a Company owned MP Explorer track mounted core rig will be moved to site to initiate a drill program.

Company President and C.E.O. Adrian F. C. Hobkirk is quoted:

“After consideration of existing proposals and ongoing issues with the previously announced construction, management determined the most cost and time-effective approach is to conclude an equipment purchase and have the Company complete the access road. The new heavy support equipment will be vital to the successful completion of the upcoming drill program.”

Gold Port Resources Corporation (GPO) is focused on the further exploration and development of the 100% owned Groete Gold Copper Project (the “Project”), located in Guyana, South America. The current focus of the Company is to enhance the NI 43-101 inferred gold copper resource defined at the Project to a higher resource classification, and to potentially expand the total mineral inventory. The Project was last explored in 2012, which included a drill program that allowed the calculation of an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.57 million gold equivalent ounces (gold plus copper) within 74 million tonnes, at a grade of 0.66 grams per tonne gold copper equivalent. A cut-off grade of 0.25 gold equivalent grams per tonne, a gold price of US$1,275 per ounce and copper price of US$3.00 per pound was used in the calculation of the Inferred Mineral Resource. Details of the Mineral Resource are contained in a National Instrument 43-101 report titled, Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Groete Gold Copper Deposit, Groete Property, Guyana, South America by P&E Mining Consultants Inc., dated April 16, 2019, available on SEDAR and the Company website at www.goldportcorporation.com.

