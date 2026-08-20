Before the sowing season starts, a farmer in Belgaum will often weigh two gold chains on the kitchen scale he uses for flour, working out roughly what a lender might give him. A shopkeeper in Surat does the same with his wife’s bangles when a supplier wants paying early. Neither wants to walk into a branch with no idea of the number they ought to be hearing.

That number is far easier to work out at home than most borrowers imagine.

What the Tool Is Actually Doing

A gold loan calculator is really just an online form that estimates how much a lender will advance as a gold loan against a given weight of jewellery. It asks for weight in grams and purity in carats.

What sits behind that form isn’t the branch manager’s judgement. Since 1 April 2026, the RBI’s revised framework has brought greater consistency to how lenders assess pledged jewellery. Even so, the final valuation still depends on purity testing, deductions for stones and the lender’s assessment process, so a home estimate remains only an approximation.

The Arithmetic, Without the Jargon

The sanction works out to the weight of pure gold, multiplied by a reference rate per gram, multiplied again by the percentage a lender is allowed to advance.

The weight part catches out most people, because only the metal counts. Stones, pearls, kundan work and the lac filling inside hollow bangles are deducted, so a necklace showing 40 grams on a scale might hold only 28 grams of gold.

Then there is the rate. Lenders don’t use the 24-carat price quoted in the papers. They generally use the 22-carat reference price based on the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) benchmark, taking the lower of the previous day’s closing price or the 30-day average, as prescribed under the RBI framework.

The last piece is what the industry calls LTV, short for loan-to-value, the share of assessed worth a lender may hand over. It was a flat 75% for everyone until April 2026. The tiers now favour smaller borrowers: 85% up to ₹2.5 lakh, 80% up to ₹5 lakh, and 75% above that.

Working Through a Real Case

Suppose a borrower has 50 grams of 22-carat jewellery with no stones in it. The gold rate today for 22-carat hovers around ₹13,740 a gram.

Step Working Result Assessed gold value 50 g × ₹13,740 ₹6,87,000 Slab that applies Above ₹5 lakh 75% Likely sanction 75% of ₹6,87,000 ₹5,15,250

Ten grams of the same jewellery, by contrast, is worth ₹1,37,400, and because that sits below ₹2.5 lakh the 85% band applies, giving roughly ₹1,16,790. The percentage improved simply because the loan got smaller, a real quirk of the new tiers. Gold can’t be pledged endlessly in small lots, though, since one borrower may pledge no more than a kilogram of jewellery plus 50 grams of bank-sold coins.

The Bit Most Calculators Quietly Leave Out

Bullet repayment loans, where nothing is paid month to month and the whole amount including interest falls due at the end, work differently now. For bullet repayment loans, lenders must ensure the applicable LTV limit is maintained throughout the loan tenure, taking accrued interest into account. As a result, the initial disbursal may be lower than a basic calculator suggests, and such loans must close within twelve months.

Five Things Borrowers Still Get Wrong

Valuing jewellery at the 24-carat headline price, when the 22-carat rate applies. Assuming making charges count for something. They don’t, and neither does the design. Believing a hallmark is compulsory. It isn’t, though hallmarked ornaments move through testing faster. Expecting an existing loan to grow on its own when gold prices climb, when that takes a fresh valuation. Treating the calculator’s output as a promise, when the assay at the branch settles the final figure.

Why the Lender Still Matters

An estimate is only as good as the valuation that follows it, which is where the choice of lender counts for more than a half-percent difference in the gold loan interest rate .

Muthoot Finance is a fair reference point, for reasons that have little to do with advertising. This Financial Institution crossed ₹1 lakh crore in gold loans in March 2026, the first Indian company of its kind to do so, across roughly 5,000 branches. At that volume purity testing is everyday routine, which keeps branch valuations close to whatever a borrower worked out at home.

A second figure is quieter but more useful. This Financial Institution lends on average about 59% of assessed gold value, well inside what the rules allow. Operating well below the regulatory ceiling provides a larger cushion if gold prices decline during the loan tenure.

A Short Routine Before Visiting a Branch

Weigh the jewellery on a kitchen scale, then knock off ten to twenty percent for stones and filler if the pieces are heavily worked. Look up the gold rate today for 22-carat, run it through a gold loan calculator , and at the branch ask for the Key Fact Statement, the sheet every regulated lender must hand over, listing fees, charges and the real cost of borrowing.

Where That Leaves a Borrower

Prices are high, lending limits are more generous than they have been in years, and the valuation method is finally uniform. Anyone reaching the counter already knowing the likely figure is in a stronger position, and the estimate takes ten minutes at the kitchen table. Doing it first, then comparing total cost rather than the advertised gold loan interest rate at two or three lenders, is about as sensible as gold loan planning gets.

Media Contact:

E-mail: mails@muthootgroup.com

WhatsApp: +91-7558077666

SOURCE: Muthoot Finance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire