Going Against the Tide: Why IMA ART Fertility Chose to Stay Boutique

IMA ART Fertility Redefines Luxury Fertility, by Focusing on Personalized Attention & Care

Over the past decade, fertility care has evolved rapidly.

IVF clinics and surrogacy agencies have grown larger, private capital has entered the space, and many organizations are now optimizing for scale. Operational efficiencies, consolidated teams, and higher patient volume have become common features of the modern fertility landscape.

From a business perspective, this trajectory is understandable. Growth brings resources, broader geographic reach, and cost sharing to new technologies. But, this also changes the nature of the fertility-experience.

When programs are designed around volume, patients inevitably begin to move through the system more quickly. Interactions become more structured, timelines more compressed, and communication often shifts from physicians to coordinators, from coordinators to virtual systems.

For some families, this model works perfectly well.

For private families creating the next generation and those navigating cross-border fertility journeys, surrogacy, or complex personal circumstances-the experience can begin to feel transactional and distant. Decisions are deeply personal, yet the process can start to resemble a production line.

At IMA ART Fertility, we made a conscious decision to move in the opposite direction. Rather than scale for volume, we chose to remain deliberately boutique.

That means something very specific in practice.

It means investing more time in matching the right professionals to each journey , from physicians to legal advisors and psychologists.

It means ensuring that parents and surrogates receive individualized attention , not simply case management.

It means prioritizing depth of support over speed of throughput.

And it means maintaining a philosophy that every fertility journey carries emotional, medical, and ethical layers that cannot be reduced to a standard operating process.

This philosophy of staying boutique is embedded in everything IMA ART Fertility does. The company’s approach is guided by principles drawn from industries where high-touch service and attention to detail define success. In fact, the model reflects the same mindset emphasized in world-class luxury service training: anticipating needs, coordinating every detail, and preserving discretion. As the founder explained in a 2022 interview with Glion Institute of Higher Education for her Executive Master’s in Luxury Management and Guest Experience, “Our goal is to be recognized as the pre-eminent luxury fertility and surrogacy concierge provider in the world. We want to be the best, not the biggest-to be a brand that lasts and helps families create future generations.” This vision continues to guide the company’s boutique model today, ensuring every journey is managed with intentionality, expertise, and care.

Boutique models are sometimes misunderstood in business conversations. They are often assumed to be smaller simply because they have not yet scaled. In reality, the opposite can be true.

Remaining boutique is often a deliberate decision-one that prioritizes transparent outcomes & options, relationships, and long-term trust over rapid expansion.

In high-stakes areas like fertility and surrogacy, success is not measured by the number of cycles completed or the speed of growth. It is measured by the stability of the journey, the well-being of the surrogate, and the confidence families feel throughout the process.

The fertility industry will likely continue to grow, consolidate, and evolve. Large-scale models will serve many people, though not always effectively.

There will always be private families who want something different: a structure designed around discretion, and personal guidance rather than volume.

That is the space IMA ART Fertility has chosen to occupy. And sometimes, the most meaningful way to lead in an industry is simply to go against the tide.

Contact IMA ART

Contact Information

Ron Sonnenberg

Co-Founder

ron@imaartfertility.com

(424)-284-1408

SOURCE: IMAART LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire