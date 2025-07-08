God Still Shows Up: Jerry Lewis of Center, Texas Reflects on the Little Acts of God We Miss in Everyday Life

Ministry leader and community advocate Jerry Lewis believes many people go through life wondering where God is. Especially during hardship. But Lewis says the real question might be this. Are we paying attention? With a life shaped by service, rescue, and reflection, Lewis shares a simple truth that has come to define his walk with God. He believes God still shows up. He believes these moments often happen quietly. They appear in the places we tend to overlook.

Jerry Lewis has seen enough to know that divine moments rarely arrive with loud noise. Sometimes they appear beside the wreckage of a crushed 18-wheeler. Sometimes they show up in the laughter of a child who radiates joy. Even while facing great physical challenges. And sometimes they happen in the peace that comes from simply being present with someone in pain.

“I think we’re taught to expect God to move in big ways,” says Lewis. “But the most powerful moments I’ve seen were not dramatic. They were still. Like a Bible untouched in the middle of chaos. Or a kind word at the exact time it was needed.”

Lewis recalls a moment that continues to shape him. A highway accident left a man trapped in a wrecked truck. Lewis was one of the first people to reach the scene. Amid the broken glass and twisted metal, something caught his attention. A Bible rested near the driver’s seat. It was untouched. For Lewis, this was not random. It was a message.

“I didn’t need to hear a voice from heaven,” he says. “That Bible said everything I needed to know.”

For over 15 years, Jerry Lewis has served the people of Center, Texas. He does this through ministry, scholarships, and personal support. He believes God is not distant. He believes God is active. Lewis sees the hand of God in everyday life. He believes God’s presence is clear when we choose to notice it.

His work with young people is a clear expression of this belief. Through local scholarships and one-on-one mentorship, Lewis helps students reach their goals. He wants them to grow spiritually. He also wants them to grow with confidence and purpose. He calls this planting seeds for the future.

“You can give a kid a scholarship. It may seem like just financial help. But what you are really giving them is belief. You are telling them they matter. You are telling them God has a plan for them,” he says.

Lewis often talks about Brooklyn. She is a young girl in his community who lives with significant physical challenges. Yet she wakes up each day with joy. Her presence inspires everyone around her. “She may not speak the way most people do,” Lewis explains. “But her spirit speaks louder than words. Her life shows that God’s glory is not about perfection. It is about presence.”

Lewis believes there are many people like Brooklyn. He says their stories are everywhere. We just do not notice them.

“There are Brooklyns all around us,” he says. “People who carry joy even when they suffer. People who find peace in the middle of struggle. These are miracles we are meant to witness.”

Jerry Lewis is well known in Center for his leadership. He also consults with churches on building projects. He helps design spaces that are welcoming and functional. But he says church buildings do not change lives. People do. And people grow when they are seen and loved.

“It is easy to miss what God is doing when we are waiting for something big,” he says. “But sometimes the answer is already there. A person. A quiet moment. A gentle reminder that God is near.”

His message to the people of Center is simple. Slow down. Pay attention. Choose to believe that God still shows up. Not just in churches. But in hospitals. In small moments. In grief. In celebration. And in silence.

“Faith is not about having every answer,” Lewis says. “It’s about trusting a known God to an unknown future.”

Jerry Lewis continues to serve with humility and care. Whether he is mentoring students or supporting a grieving family, his goal is the same. He wants people to know God is real and near. He wants them to feel His love.

And in a world full of doubt and distraction, Jerry Lewis offers a gentle reminder.

“Look for Him in the ordinary. That is where He hides the extraordinary.”

