GO INVEST LLC, a global comprehensive financial technology group, is making waves with the completion of the full acquisition of the leading quantitative trading platform Firefly Star. These two parties merged into Flicker Algo to create a new highland for global intelligent trading.

In the latest record, GO INVEST LLC announces the acquisition of FireFly Star, rebranded as Flicker Algo. After the completion of this transaction, the two brands will be integrated into Flicker Algo and will continue the original quantitative trading business and obtain major upgrades in capital, compliance, technology, global resources, etc. The company also highlights the strategic significance of this acquisition which is not only an integration at the capital level but also a deep collaboration between the two parties in terms of financial technology capabilities and global development goals.

Through the acquisition, GO INVEST LLC bought Flicker Algo’s key dimension synergy benefits. Compliance upgrade Flicker Algo will be included in the company’s SEC compliance system, obtain higher international compliance standards support, and facilitate global market expansion. The company improved capital capacity by obtaining group capital injection for trading engine upgrades, AI strategy research and development, and multi-market deployment to promote technological leadership.

Moreover, Flicker Algo’s user structure will be accelerated from individuals to institutions which will help GO INVEST LLC to expand its customer base. The company emphasized that Flicker Algo’s credibility is held by an entity regulated by the SEC, which is more credible and has market influence in front of investors, cooperative institutions, and regulators.

In addition, GO INVEST LLC will collaborate with Flicker Algo to achieve technology sharing and R&D collaboration and accelerate the launch of system-level products such as intelligent trading systems, cross-chain asset allocation, and blockchain risk control. The company focuses on the integration where Flicker Algo will maintain the independent operation of the core team, the original business structure will remain unchanged, and the focus will be on the following strategic upgrades:

Launch Flicker Algo Trading System V3.0 support AI-driven strategy portfolio automatic optimization and real-time risk control system

Issue Platform Governance Token FAO used for community incentives, fee deductions, DAO proposals, and voting governance

Deploy DAO Governance System realize community co-governance and platform development rights decentralization

Develop Institutional-level Financial Services including smart investment advisors, custody solutions, and cross-chain portfolio allocation

Expand the global compliance market expand to sovereign markets such as Europe, the Middle East, Singapore, and Latin America, and cooperate with local registration and license applications.

“We welcome and look forward to integrating with the world’s top financial groups and entering a new growth curve together”, said James Carter, founder of Flicker Algo.

About GO INVEST LLC:

Headquartered in the United States, GO INVEST LLC is a company holding SEC (U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission)-an international financial holding securities company with regulatory qualifications. The company is committed to connecting global assets and investors with technology. It covers diversified asset management, traditional securities investment, futures, foreign exchange, and crypto asset trading and custody. It is committed to building a global platform that integrates traditional finance and emerging finance. It has multiple global operating nodes and builds a global investment infrastructure with “compliance, security, and intelligence” as the core.

About Flicker Algo:

Flicker Algo, known as a global intelligent quantitative trading platform, that focuses on multi-strategy asset trading systems (covering encryption and foreign exchange products). Intelligent strategy structure and server-level automated trading system and AI risk control model.

Since its establishment in 2019, the platform has accumulated access to more than 228 sets of algorithmic strategies, supporting more than 30 trading markets, and users covering Asia, North America, Latin America, and other regions.

