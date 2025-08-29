Go HR Celebrates Record-Breaking Year of Awards and Growth

Go HR , the outsourced HR consultancy founded by Louise Lithgow-Dicker, is celebrating a milestone year, scooping seven major industry awards in 2025 alone, including HR Consultancy of the Year and SME HR Director of the Year.

Founded at Louise’s dining room table in 2014, Go HR has now grown from a one-woman venture to a multi-award-winning consultancy. Its success is built on a clear mission to make high-level HR expertise accessible, practical, and deeply people-focused for small and medium-sized businesses.

“I wanted to take the jargon and fear out of HR,” said Louise. “We cut through the noise, get straight to the heart of a problem, and empower leaders to create thriving workplaces.”

Louise’s bold approach is anything but stereotypical. Known for her warmth, honesty, and no-nonsense style, she has built a business defined by authenticity and action: “Pass your HR challenges to us, and we’ll take the right steps at the right time. We’re an SME that understands the challenges other SMEs face and are proud to support them.”

With over 35 years’ experience, Louise is a Chartered Fellow of the CIPD (FCIPD), MBTI Practitioner and NLP Diploma holder, having held senior HR roles at Vodafone, AstraZeneca, the National Exhibition Group, and Yellow Pages. Today, she leads a team boasting over 60 years’ combined expertise, offering practical solutions and a refreshing approach to HR.

Clients like Paul Hamilton, MD of Towelrads, say Go HR has been transformative: “Go HR have changed how we approach HR, supporting us as we grow and making a complex part of business easy to manage. Louise and her team are exceptional.”

The consultancy’s ethos of drive, honesty, and authenticity has earned it an enviable reputation nationwide. But for Louise, the real achievement is impact, not accolades.

She added: “Awards are wonderful recognition, but the greatest reward is helping businesses and their people succeed. I started Go HR to take control of my future, and I’m proud we now give that same sense of empowerment to others.”

Go HR continues to redefine outsourced human resources, proving that expertise, empathy, and excellence are always a winning combination.

