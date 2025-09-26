Go Behavioral Announces New Clinics for Kids With Autism

Go Behavioral is excited to announce the launch of multiple new clinics, aiming to provide accessible, ethical, and personalized behavioral health services to families across California, Florida, and select European regions.

Parents need support. More and more often, they realize there’s a growing need for outside help as many of their children are diagnosed with autism. It’s now estimated that autism affects one in 31 children in the U.S., and it can be tough for families to adjust, with many mothers of autistic children facing depression and even educators and therapists experiencing burnout.

Go Behavioral is responding to this by offering supportive and personalized behavioral health services that can make a difference. Their unique approach, which combines proven methods and specialized care, takes into account each family’s unique background while ensuring that every child receives the support they need. They offer their services both in homes and at their clinics and work with schools, healthcare providers, and even community leaders to raise awareness and champion neurodiversity.

The History of Go Behavioral

Founded in 2018 by Dr. Deena Moustafa, a Board-Certified Behavior Analyst with a Ph.D. in Special Education, Go Behavioral has grown to include multiple locations. Their main goal is to offer therapy that’s effective and focuses on making children feel safe, included, and ready to learn the real-world skills they’ll need to thrive. They want children with autism to feel more connected with their peers and experience actual progress.

Supporting Individuals and Embracing Neurodiversity

Go Behavioral’s approach to therapy is built on the idea of treating every child with dignity, empowering them to move forward in the world, and celebrating their progress. They believe that success is more than a child learning new skills to cope, but also includes their overall happiness and well-being.

With over 15 years of experience, their dedication to trauma-informed and neurodivergent-affirming care is at the center of everything they do, including their Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy. They have designed their services to be easy to access, ethical, and tailored to each family’s own experience with neurodiversity. By providing the help and support that families need, they aim to enhance the daily lives of children with autism.

Empowering Children and Their Families

Go Behavioral has grown steadily since 2018, reflecting its unwavering commitment to addressing a critical need in the behavioral health field. With their ABA therapy, they hope to empower individuals and help communities better understand and accept neurodiversity.

Known for her sensitive, whole-child approach, Dr. Moustafa believes the objective measure of progress isn’t just children acquiring skills, but also joy. She says, “Because when a child smiles unprompted, we know we’re headed in the right direction.”

