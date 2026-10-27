Garlic Cookies strain guide reviews 2,159 historical flower tests, reported lineage and differing explanations behind the GMO name

GMO Cookies, also known as GMO and Garlic Cookies, has been the subject of differing descriptions around its potency, genetics and name origin. The GMO Cookies strain guide from Official Cannabis, a subsidiary of Real Tested Inc., brings those records together while keeping disputed or uncertain details clearly separated.

Historical Lab Results Reported Under the GMO Cookies Name

The GMO Cookies lab test summary compiles 2,159 historical state laboratory tests of flower reported under the GMO Cookies name.

Across those records:

Median total THC: 26.74%

26.74% Middle 50% of results: 23.46%-29.83%

The median describes historical, name-matched samples. It should not be interpreted as a potency claim for any current GMO Cookies product, nor does the dataset establish that every sample shared identical genetics.

Reported Genetics and Breeding History

The guide describes GMO Cookies as an indica-dominant hybrid of Chemdawg and Girl Scout Cookies, bred by Mamiko Seeds and later selected and named by Skunkmasterflex.

Leafly users commonly associate the strain with relaxing, sleepy and euphoric experiences.

These descriptions reflect source and user reports and should not be interpreted as guarantees of an individual consumer’s experience.

For readers comparing cannabis strain information and product listings in Germany, the weed.de strain finder provides an additional searchable resource for strain names and related cannabis information.

Competing Explanations Behind the GMO Name

The meaning of “GMO” itself has more than one commonly cited explanation.

Weedmaps describes “garlic, mushroom, onion” as a popular expansion of the initials, while noting that this is not a settled account of the name’s origin.

Leafly, by contrast, attributes Skunkmasterflex’s naming of the strain to news surrounding genetically modified ingredients associated with a cookie brand.

Rather than presenting either explanation as definitively established, the GMO Cookies strain guide keeps the competing accounts separate.

Terpenes, Flavor and Flowering Information

In addition to historical potency and genetic information, the guide includes source-attributed information about GMO Cookies’ terpenes, flavor profile and flowering time.

Those descriptions are presented as historical and source-based observations. They do not verify the composition, genetics or effects of any individual product currently sold under the GMO Cookies or Garlic Cookies name.

By bringing historical laboratory results, breeding records and competing naming accounts together in one resource, the guide is intended to help readers distinguish documented information from areas where the available sources differ.

The full GMO Cookies strain guide is available at:

https://gmocookiesstrain.com/

Historical lab-data summary:

https://gmocookiesstrain.com/potency/

About Official Cannabis

Official Cannabis, a subsidiary of Real Tested Inc., is an independent strain guide network with 50 strain guides, including GMO Cookies. The network brings together source-attributed strain history, reported genetics and historical laboratory observations while distinguishing documented information from conflicting or uncertain accounts.

Media Contact

Real Tested Inc.

Babu Kipkorir

Email: info@gmocookiesstrain.com

Phone: +1 (833) 365-5250

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Website: gmocookiesstrain.com

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire