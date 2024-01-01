GlobalMeet Unveils New Live Studio Control Room for Enhanced Virtual Event Production

Webinar and webcast leader empowers presenters with advanced tools to improve control and ensure flawless execution of high-stakes events

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GlobalMeet—GlobalMeet, a leader in virtual event technology, today announced significant enhancements to its Live Studio Control Room and Presenter List features, designed to give event organizers more control, flexibility, and ease of use when managing virtual and hybrid events. These upgrades provide a seamless and high-quality presenter experience that allows for more dynamic event presentations to engage audiences and reduce event production risks.





GlobalMeet’s Live Studio Control Room improvements give event hosts greater command of the presenter stage with streamlined controls for event transitions and formatting. Updates to the GlobalMeet Live Studio include:

Controlled Stage Management: Event organizers can now manually switch off voice-activated presenter highlights to give hosts complete control over the live broadcast and eliminate the unpredictability of voice activation.

Event organizers can now manually switch off voice-activated presenter highlights to give hosts complete control over the live broadcast and eliminate the unpredictability of voice activation. Presenter and Media Layouts Options: Users can easily plan and prearrange their next presenter shots, enabling them to choose exactly which speakers and media appear on stage and in what order to ensure smooth transitions and avoid last-minute surprises.

Users can easily plan and prearrange their next presenter shots, enabling them to choose exactly which speakers and media appear on stage and in what order to ensure smooth transitions and avoid last-minute surprises. One-Click Transitions: With a one-click function, hosts can seamlessly switch between shots, offering smooth, polished transitions that eliminate awkward lag time and enhance professionalism.

GlobalMeet has also introduced a more intuitive and user-friendly Live Studio Presenter List with updated controls. The new and improved Presenter List includes advancements such as Mini View, which allows hosts to quickly preview the event screen and access audio and video controls when navigating between tabs. New real-time status indicators have also been added to keep track of event presenters, showcasing who is currently speaking, being spotlighted, sharing content, or raising their hand. In addition, event managers can now edit presenter names that will be included in the behind-the-scenes Presenter List as well as shown on screen for webinars, webcasts, and virtual or hybrid event audiences of the video stream.

As virtual events evolve into high-level productions, GlobalMeet is leading the way in equipping enterprise multimedia teams with the tools they need to create professional-grade experiences. This fresh new interface also brings enhanced visual effects for presenters, such as virtual backgrounds and background blur, to offer a cleaner visual experience when presenting from a home office or other remote location.

“GlobalMeet’s new Live Studio Control Room is a direct result of the great partnerships we have with our customers. The goal of improving business outcomes drove our customer engagement, including user journey sessions, brainstorming, demo feedback, testing, and iterative development interactions,” said Catie Henderson, GlobalMeet Product Director. “Leveraging GlobalMeet, companies have the same presenter and audience controls for a webcast as a TV production team has for a newscast.”

With GlobalMeet’s improved Live Studio Control Room and Presenter List features, enterprises can seamlessly manage the presenter stage and minimize the risk of errors during live events. By centralizing control and streamlining workflows, GlobalMeet helps organizations execute a flawless broadcast every time through a smoother, more reliable live production experience.

About GlobalMeet

50% of North America’s largest banks, biotech, energy, hospitality, insurance, life sciences, pharmaceutical, technology, and the world’s largest accounting firms, responsible for auditing 90% of the Fortune 500, trust GlobalMeet as their preferred webcasting provider for more than 25 years. GlobalMeet scales to the largest audiences because we own and operate our own global streaming-as-a-service infrastructure. The GlobalMeet hybrid events, training, webcasting, webinar, and virtual events platform is fully customized to use your branding. GlobalMeet delivers full HD video and high-fidelity audio that scales to the largest audiences with chat, polling, Q&A, and surveys for audience engagement. GlobalMeet’s experienced event producers deliver professional onboarding, targeted training, managed event production, and real-time support to ensure your success. Enabling On-Demand and Simulated Live playback of recorded events, your audience can watch at their convenience, supported by a full suite of captioning, transcription, and translation capabilities. Reporting and analytics provide a comprehensive view of events, attendees, presenters, content, and engagement while integrating with your CRM. When your message matters™, our people make sure your people look and sound their best as we take care of all the technical details before, during, and after each event with 24/7 LIVE support. For more information, visit www.globalmeet.com.

Contacts

Trent Waterhouse



trent@globalmeet.com

+1 623-523-1672