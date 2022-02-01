Global Smart Wearable Leader, Noise, Launches Its First Smart Ring, Luna Ring; Consolidates Its Leadership With a New Form Factor

Designed to feel like second skin, Luna Ring comes with 70+ metrics and industry-best features to augment healthspan

Subscription-free access to insights on the NoiseFit App

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BLE5—Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle brand, has announced its foray into the smart ring segment with the launch of Luna Ring. Engineered to catalyze a transformative lifestyle shift, Luna Ring is an ideal wearable to augment your daily performance with the best-in-class features in the category.





Noise, among the world’s top five smart wearables brands, has been a frontrunner in introducing meaningful innovation to consumers. The brand’s latest offering, Luna Ring is crafted to enhance users’ lifestyles and foster cognitive functioning, encouraging adoption of technology for good. Delivering three core scores – Sleep, Readiness, and Activity, it aims to provide actionable insights that facilitate a transformative user healthspan. Tracking 70+ metrics, Luna Ring comes equipped with advanced sensors and robust built quality helping users elevate their lifestyle patterns effectively.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, “As a brand committed to integrating technology for good, we’re proud to introduce Luna Ring, our first smart ring which is capable of allowing users to take full control of their wellbeing and performance.

“As a leading global smart wearable brand that places utmost importance on positive lifestyle transformations, we believe Luna Ring will elevate the power of wearable technology, empowering users to catalyze effective health codes.”

State-of-the-art Design:

With its ultra-lightweight and 3mm sleek form factor, the state-of-the-art wearable feels like a second skin. The fighter-jet grade titanium body and diamond-like coating resist scratches and corrosion ensuring a robust build quality. Perfect for every skin type, Luna Ring comes with hypoallergenic smooth inner shell and a pointing edge on outer shell for guided wearing. The advanced sensors (Infrared Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensors, Skin Temperature sensors, 3-axis accelerometer sensor) measuring physiological signals fit seamlessly in a flexible rim with a battery design and convenient wireless charging, for a seamless fit and exceptional health tracking capabilities.

Technology for Humanity:

Luna Ring’s Health tracking sensors bring the latest features available in wearables in the market. The PPG sensor and a 3-axis accelerometer ensure precise tracking. This empowers Luna Ring to reach deeper and track subtle changes in your heart rate, sleep patterns, movements, and other bio-data. It utilizes an optomechanical design that combines 3 LEDs & 2 PDs along with mechanical components (3 bumps) ensuring correct alignment of the optical sensors with your finger.

Luna Ring uses in-built algorithms, developed using Noise’s years of wearable expertise and data to deliver accurate results. It takes into consideration the characteristics of different skin tones, minimizing biases, delivering consistent and effective measurements. Furthermore, the personalized nudges use tailor-made insights and alerts to help make real-time transformative choices.

A transformative ally:

Luna Ring helps understand what’s best for your body, by monitoring 3 scores daily – Sleep, Readiness, and Activity. The Sleep Score shares insights into sleep and offers recommendations, optimizing nightly rest patterns. The Readiness Score provides a holistic overview of your health taking into account key body signals. The Activity Score consists of inactivity, activity levels, and recovery, through 3-axis motion sensors, decoding the intricacies of body movements and offering invaluable insights.

Its temperature sensor measures body temperature influenced by diet, exercise, physiological states, and hormones once every 5 minutes. It uses these responses while constantly studying reading Heart Rate and SPO2 to derive at the core health score.

Made for an effective lifestyle:

With a subscription-free experience and access to insights on the NoiseFit App, one of the top-rated health and fitness apps, Luna Ring offers automatic firmware updates and is compatible with version iOS 14/Android 6 and above. With Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE 5) technology, water resistance up to 50m/164 feet, and an impressive battery life of up to 7 days on a single 60 minutes charge, Luna Ring will bring a positive transformative shift to lifestyles.

Powered by Philips Biosensing, it is available in seven ring sizes and Sunlit Gold, Rose Gold, Stardust Silver, Lunar Black, and Midnight Black colors. At just ~USD 25, customers can avail the Priority Access pass allowing users to secure early access to the product while unlocking additional benefits. Priority Access pass is up for sale on Gonoise.com starting today.

Price and sale date to be unveiled soon.

About Noise

Noise, a pioneer in the connected lifestyle space leads the smart wearable industry. Noise shapes the future of wearable tech and has been the bestselling brand for 9 years, top wireless earphone seller since 2019, and the No. 1 Smartwatch Brand in India for 3 years by IDC, recognized globally by Counterpoint.

